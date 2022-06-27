When is Serena Williams playing at Wimbledon 2022? Next match and how to watch

Tennis legend Serena Williams has made a return to the courts after a year off.

The 23-time grand slam champion appeared at Eastbourne International last week and now she's back at Wimbledon 2022.

Williams enters the tournament as a wildcard after taking 12 months off due to injury.

Serena Williams ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament (John Walton/PA Wire)

Here’s when the 40-year-old US player is set to play at Wimbledon, and how to watch her next match.

Serena Williams’ first round singles tennis match takes place on Tuesday (June 28).

Serena Williams during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship (John Walton/PA Wire)

She is up against French player Harmony Tan, who is currently ranked 113th in the world.

The order of play for day 2 of Wimbledon has not yet been released, but this article will be updated as soon as the match time is confirmed.

UK viewers can watch the match on BBC where coverage is being shown live – either on BBC One, BBC Two or iPlayer.

If Williams wins, she will face either world 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) or Christina McHale (US) who is ranked 261.

How many times has Serena Williams won at Wimbledon?

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, having won more grand slams than any Open Era player – male or female.

She has lifted the Wimbledon trophy seven times in her career, which has spanned for more than 20 years.

The veteran was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon 2021 after suffering a torn hamstring while playing on centre court.