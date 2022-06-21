Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after defeating Matteo Berrettini to win Wimbledon last year.

Defending champion Djokovic has yet to win a Slam this year, but the Serb heads up the men’s draw, with 2022 Australian and French Open winner Rafael Nadal from Spain seeded second.

In-form Swiatek, from Poland, won the French Open last month and she is the top seed, with Estonian Anett Kontaveit seeded second.

This year’s tournament will take place without players from Russia and Belarus after Wimbledon took the decision to deny them entry due to the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine. It means that men’s world No.1 Daniil Medvedev and a host of other top players will not be allowed to compete.

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, is the top women's seed.

Despite reaching the final in Stuttgart earlier this month, Scotland’s Andy Murray has not made the cut. He is currently ranked 51 in the world and is short of reaching the top 32 even without Russian and Belarussian athletes. Enigmatic Australian Nick Kyrgios will also be another dangerous floater in the draw as a non-seeded player.

Britain’s top men’s seed is Cameron Norrie, who comes in at nine, while Dan Evans is seeded 29th for the event.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who burst on to the scene at SW19 last year, is the top British seed in the women’s draw at ten. She is the only British player in the top 32.

In the men’s doubles draw, Scotland’s Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares are seeded tenth.

Andy Murray is not seeded for Wimbledon despite some good form on the grass in 2022.

The Championships begin on Monday, June 27 and run for two weeks, with the women’s final on Saturday, July 9 and the men’s final on Sunday, July 10.

Men’s seeds: 1 – Novak Djokovic (Serbia), 2 – Rafael Nadal (Spain), 3 – Casper Ruud (Norway), 4 – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), 5 – Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), 6 – Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), 7 – Hubert Hurkacz (Poland), 8 – Matteo Berrettini (Italy), 9 – Cameron Norrie (Great Britain), 10 – Jannik Sinner (Italy), 11 – Taylor Fritz (USA), 12 – Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), 13 – Denis Shapovalov (Canada), 14 – Marin Cilic (Croatia), 15 – Reilly Opelka (USA), 16 – Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain), 17 – Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain), 18 – Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria), 19 – Gael Monfils (France), 20 – Alex de Minaur (Australia), 21 – John Isner (USA), 22 – Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands), 23 – Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia), 24 – Frances Tiafoe (USA), 25 – Holger Rune (Denmark), 26 – Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia), 27 – Filip Krajinovic (Serbia), 28 – Lorenzo Sonego (Italy), 29 – Dan Evans (Great Britain), 30 – Jenson Brooksby (USA), 31 – Tommy Paul (USA), 32 – Sebastian Baez (Argentina).