The two-time champion has been in fine form on the grass this year, reaching the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart before narrowly losing to Matteo Berrettini. Along the way he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios in straight sets and while an abdominal strain picked up in Germany forced him out of the cinch Championships at Queen’s, Murray says he is fully fit and raring to go at SW19.

Who does Murray play in the first round?

Murray is not seeded this year, despite the absence of Russian and Belarussian players due to their countries’ participation in the invasion of Ukraine, but he managed to avoid the big guns in the first-round draw.

Andy Murray prepares for his Wimbledon campaign with coach Ivan Lendl.

He instead landed James Duckworth, the world No 77 from Australia, who Murray has played twice before.

The Scot defeated the 30-year-old at the 2018 US Open 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 and the overcame Duckworth once again in Brisbane, prevailing 6-3 6-4.

Murray is therefore the warm favourite to win this match on his favoured grass surface.

When is Murray v Duckworth?

As he is in the top half draw, alongside defending champion Novak Djokovic, Murray plays on the first day of the tournament.

He is scheduled to be third on Centre Court, with Djokovic’s match at 1pm against South Korea’s Kwon Soonwoo followed by women’s British No 1 Emma Raducanu’s clash with Alison van Utyvanck of Belgium.

The start time is very much dependent on what happens in the first two matches, but it is anticipated that Murray v Duckworth will start between 5-6pm on Monday.

How do I watch Murray’s match?

As usual, the BBC are showing Wimbledon across multiple TV and digital platforms. Murray’s match will be on either BBC One or BBC Two for viewers in the United Kingdom, as well as the red button and the corporation’s sport website.

Who and when does Murray play next if he wins?