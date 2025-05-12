What time is the NBA draft lottery UK: How to watch, TV and streaming details and start time

What time is the NBA draft lottery 2025, and how to watch in the UK.

While the NBA playoffs are now in full swing for those dreaming of championship glory, those who missed out on the playoffs face an important night in the basketball calendar as they discover their fate in the 2025 lottery draft.

One of the biggest nights of the year in the NBA, all 14 teams who missed out on this season’s end of season playoff will see their future’s heavily influenced by this summer’s extremely exciting draft, with the extremely highly-rated Cooper Flagg expected to be the number one pick - and a potential game changing addition to any roster - when the draft takes place next month,

But first the balls must be drawn to discover which NBA franchise will have their opportunity to ‘Capture the Flagg!’.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery:

What time is the NBA draft lottery 2025 UK?

The 2025 NBA draft lottery will take place in Chicago, Illinois on Monday 12 May 2025 at 7pm. This means the 2025 NBA draft lottery will get underway at midnight - 12am - in the UK.

How to watch NBA draft lottery 2025 in the UK

If you’re looking to watch the NBA draft lottery 2025 in the UK, the easiest option is to sign up to the NBA League Pass. More information on this is listed below.

How to get the NBA League Pass

The NBA League Pass subscription is available via many mediums and available to purchase in app form via Apple, Google Play Store and the Amazon App Store. The app will give you the option to watch every game live at the touch or a button alongside the 2025 NBA draft lottery. If you have RokuTV, you can also get the app on your TV.

If you want to follow just the one team, you can purchase the League Pass for one team and this is priced at $89.99 for the entire season or $13.99 per month. If you want to watch every team and every game, you could also purchase the NBA League Pass on a monthly basis with packages starting at $14.99 to $19.99 for the Premium version which allows you to watch without advertisements.

You can purchase the NBA League Pass here.

2025 Draft Lottery Global coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the lottery via a range of different services, with the 2025 draft lottery being streamed on various sites. In the USA, the draft lottery will be available via the following: ESPN App, ESPN.com, Hulu+, Sling TV: Sling TV, YouTubeTV and FuboTV.

How does the 2025 NBA draft lottery work

Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft in June, the league draw conduct a draw to determine who will have the first four picks in the NBA draft using a total of 14 ping pong balls in a lottery machine, numbering them from one through to 14. Some teams have more balls than others, depending on where they finished in the league this season, thus giving them more chances and opportunities at being one of the top four picks. The remaining teams in the lottery teams - positions five through to 14 - are then decided based on 2024-25 regular-season records, and placed in descending order.

Latest 2025 NBA draft lottery odds

