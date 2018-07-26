Andy Murray given wild card into Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Andy Murray has been given a wild card into the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next month.

The three-time grand slam champion is due to play just his third tournament of the year at the Citi Open in Washington next week as he continues his return from hip surgery.

He will then move on to the Rogers Cup in Toronto, and the Cincinnati wild card means he will compete for three weeks in a row before a week’s break ahead of the US Open.

Murray won the Masters event in 2008 and 2011 and joins former women’s champion Victoria Azarenka in being awarded a wild card for the tournament, which begins on August 11.

Tournament Director Andre Silva said on wsopen.com: “The resumes for Vika (Azarenka) and Andy really speak for themselves.

“I think many tennis fans are eager to see each of them back on the court, and we are pleased to offer them both wild cards to play the Western & Southern Open.”

Murray made his return following almost a year out at Queen’s Club last month and then played in Eastbourne, beating Stan Wawrinka in the first round, but pulled out on the eve of Wimbledon after deciding he was not ready to play best-of-five-set tennis.

Murray’s ranking has plummeted to 838 but he can enter tournaments using his protected ranking of one.

