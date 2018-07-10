Pulling out of Wimbledon ‘one of the best decisions I’ve made’, says Andy Murray

Sir Andy Murray has described pulling out of Wimbledon this year as one of the best decisions he has made.

The dual Wimbledon winner, who has struggled with a hip injury that has seen him sidelined for large parts of the past two seasons, said he was targeting a warm-up event for the US Open for his comeback.

The Scot said he had no regrets about his withdrawal from this year’s tournament at SW19, praising it as one of his smartest decisions.

Murray was interviewed by the BBC in a role he described as “different”, appearing as a guest with Tim Henman and Sue Barker.

Asked how it felt to be at Wimbledon in a non-playing capacity, he said: “I thought it was going to be worse.

“I think it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve made not to play.

“It was a really, really difficult decision for me, but last year I came in when my hip was bad and got through to the quarters and I haven’t played since then pretty much and missed a whole year because of that.

“This year I was feeling a bit better, but I didn’t want to go into the event and potentially play four or five matches and do any damage again.

“I just wanted to make a smart decision.

“I was back practising on Monday on the hard courts and hopefully I’ll be back competing in the next few weeks.”

Murray told the BBC he knew that he wouldn’t win this year’s Wimbledon.

The former world No 1 revealed he was targeting the Washington Open, which takes place at the end of this month, for his next tournament.

He could also make an appearance at the Cincinnati Masters in mid-August, which he has won on two occasions.

Playing in the US Open, which he won in 2012, would mark Murray’s first Grand Slam appearance since Wimbledon last year.

Murray admitted he did not watch brother Jamie’s dramatic late-night mixed doubles Wimbledon match on Monday.

Playing with doubles partner Victoria Azarenka, Jamie came back from 5-1 down in the final set to win.

Murray said: “I only turn on if they are doing well or towards the end, because I always feel like I jinx them.”