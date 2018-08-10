Andy Murray delights fans in hilarious online Q&A

Andy Murray has amused fans with a bizarre and hilarious Q&A on his Instagram page.

Andy Murray's Q&A. Picture: Andy Murray/Instagram

The Scot delighted his 1.5 million followers on the social media site by answering a range of unusual questions, from hair styling to revealing which male tennis player he would date.

The tennis legend showed fans his funny and adventurous side, poking fun at himself as well as both current and former Prime Ministers Theresa May and David Cameron.

When asked if he was going to do a collaboration with Peppa Pig, Murray replied: “I heard they were collaborating with David Cameron”.

And he said that running through a wheat field was the naughtiest thing he did as a child.

Murray claimed that his hidden talent was singing, he brushes his teeth with warm water and agreed with one questioner that he needed a shave.

He revealed that if he was gay he would date fellow tennis player Feliciano Lopez and teach him about football, and that he can perform the ‘floss dance’ made famous by the game Fortnite.

Murray is continuing his return from injury, after he withdrew from the Washington Open and pulled out of the Rogers Cup recently.

The Scot is expected to be back for the Cincinnati Masters, which starts on Saturday (11 August), which precedes the US Open at the end of the month.

