Support floods in for Andy Murray after he is left in tears following gruelling win

Social media has reached out to Andy Murray to show support after he was left in tears following a gruelling battle in the Citi Open in Washington.

Murray left the court at 3:01am, the latest finish in the 50-year history of the tournament, which this year has been blighted by rain.

He has since pulled out of his Citi Open quarter-final with Alex de Minaur in Washington.

The 31-year-old, who only finished his third-round win against Marius Copil at 3am on Friday morning, said in a statement on the ATP website: “I won’t be able to play my match tonight. I’m exhausted after playing so much over the past four days, having not competed on the hard courts for 18 months.”

Support for Andy Murray has flooded in after he was left sobbing into his towel.

Miranda Hart tweeted: “So much respect @andy_murray Every single person has felt physically and emotionally exhausted yet so often we hold back and feel its weak or not allowed. It’s the strong and vitally releasing thing to do. May we all learn that it’s more interesting and connecting to show emotion”

Andrew Castle wrote: “It has been very moving to watch Andy Murray play and win in Washington this week.

“This is what he does, it’s what he always wanted to do and he thought it was over.”

Greg Rusedski1 added: “The tenacity of Andy Murray has been incredible. In his last 2 matches he has won less points than his opponent and still won. Into his 1st Quaterfinals since Wimbledon last year”

And speaking for almost every fan, martin Ingram wrote: “Andy Murray just won a match at 3am against a guy who hit three dozen more winners than him. Pure grind.

“Returned to his chair and wept into a towel for 2 minutes, before acknowledging the fans that still remained. Signed every autograph request before heading down the tunnel.”