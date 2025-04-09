'My aim is...': Scotland confirm head coach appointment as Olympic coach agrees deal

Scotland Women have announced Pedro Martinez Losa’s successor.

The Scottish FA have confirmed that Australian coach Melissa Andreatta will succeed Pedro Martinez Losa as the new manager of the Scotland Women’s national team from next month, subject to the completion of a visa process.

Currently assistant manager with the Australian Women’s National Team, Andreatta is also head coach of the nation’s under-23s set up. She supported the now Swedish head coach Tony Gustavsson during his time as Australia boss as they secured a fourth-placed finish at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, and also in last year’s Olympics in Paris.

Scotland have lost all four games under interim boss Michael McArdle, including a 6-1 defeat to Germany on Tuesday, have confirmed that the Aussie coach is ‘expected’ to take over in time for Scotland’s next Women’s Nations League match against Austria next month, with McArdle now returning to his role as head of women’s elite football.

Melissa Andreatta during her time with Brisbane Roar. | Getty Images

"I'm absolutely delighted to be leading Scotland Women's National Team into a new, exciting era,” said Andreatta. "It's a real honour to join such a strong programme, which you can see from the talent in the senior squad, which runs through all of the age groups. This is testament to the work that's been done already by Michael McArdle and the team.”

Former head coach with Brisbane Roar Women’s team in the Australian A-League, she served a number of role in the Football Australia's Technical Department after joining in 2016, including the Rio 2016 Olympics and women’s Under-17 assistant, before she was promoted to take charge of the 23s and assistant boss with the Matildas.

"The future is definitely bright,” added Andreatta. “With my extensive coaching, talent development and major tournament experience, my aim is to support the players and staff to reach their fullest potential. The ambition is to get Scotland back to consistent qualification and with the squad in a period of transition, this is the perfect opportunity to start building towards that future. My family and I are really looking forward to making the move to Scotland in what is a very exciting time for me, personally and professionally. I can't wait to get started."

Scottish FA Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, echoed Andreatta excitement as he welcome a new era in Scottish Women’s football: “Firstly, I would like to thank Michael for his professionalism throughout this process and for stepping-up and taking charge of the national team on an interim basis following Pedro’s departure,” he said.

“That the final shortlist comprised candidates from three different continents shows the wide appeal of leading the Scotland Women’s National Team. Melissa provided a breadth of different experiences at all levels of the women’s game in Australia. She is a valued member of the Matildas’ coaching staff but also has responsibility for developing elite youth players within a respected performance system.