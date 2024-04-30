Luca Brecel was crowned World Snooker champion in 2023.

The 2024 Cazoo World Snooker Championship is now underway for the 48th consecutive year from Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year saw a surprise win from Belgian Luca Brecel, who has already been knocked out of this year’s tournament.

Ronnie O’Sullivan remains the favourite to win a record eighth title, but much can happen before the final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.

How do players qualify for the World Championships?

The top 16 players from the snooker world rankings qualify automatically. They are joined by another 16 players who win through the 128-strong qualification tournament.

What Scots are involved?

Only two Scottish player made the grade this year.

Four-time champion John Higgins made it thanks to his ranking as world number 13, while world number 28 Stephen Maguire came through qualifying.

Both have made it to the quarter-finals, with Higgins set to take on Kyren Wilson and Maguire playing David Gilbert.

What is the quarter final lineup?

The draw for the quarter final is as follows:

David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump v Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Can I watch the Snooker World Championships on television?

The BBC will once again be broadcasting live coverage across BBC1, BBC2, the Red Button and the iPlayer. There will also be highlights programmes every evening to catch up on the day’s action.

What is the format of the Snooker World Championships?

All first-round matches are the best of 19 frames (first to 10 frames) played over two session.

Second-round matches and the quarter-finals are the best of 25 frames (first to 13 frames), played over three sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-finals are the best of 33 frames (first to 17 frames) played over four sessions.

The final is the best of 35 frames (first to 18 frames) played over four sessions.

Who has won the most World Championships?

Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan jointly hold the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times each. Hendry is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon and Steve Davis have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll pull ahead of Stephen Hendry for the record of most titles.

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

Prior to this year there had only ever been 14 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, Cliff Thorburn and Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby.

What’s the prize money?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.

In addition, there’s a bonus £40,000 up for grabs for a maximum 147 break, and a further £15,000 for the highest break in the tournament.

What trophy is presented at the World Snooker Championships?

The recognisable World Championship trophy dates back to 1926 when it was bought by pioneering player Joe David for just £19.