Ronnie O'Sullivan has made a fortune from snooker.

With a record 23 Triple Crown titles and a record 41 ranking trophies, Ronnie O’Sullivan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the game.

Still world number one at the age of 48, he turned professional at the age of 16 in 1992 after winning several amateur titles - and making his first competitive century at the age of 10.

His win at the 1993 UK Championship aged 17 years and 358 days remains a record for the youngest player to triumph at a ranking title.

Meanwhile, he is also the oldest winner of all three Triple Crown events and is the only player to have achieved 1,000 century breaks in professional competition (he achieve that in 2019 and is now up to over 1,200).

His 15 maximum breaks in competition is also a record - including the quickest ever at 5 minutes and 8 seconds at the 1997 World Championship.

With his great success has come great financial rewards. But how much do we think The Rocket is worth?

How much prize money has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

He has also come runner-up in countless tournaments, missing out on the silverware but still banking big paycheques,

In total, it means that Ronnie O’Sullivan has won around £13.9million in prize money - £876,000 in the last snooker season alone.

What other money has Ronnie O’Sullivan earned?

Appearance fees, sponsorship deals, product endorsements and win bonuses will have boosted Ronnie O’Sullivan’s earnings significantly.

He’s a paid global ambassador for snooker for Eurosport, for which he made the television programme The Ronnie O'Sullivan Show and has written six books - three crime novels in collaboration with author Emlyn Rees loosely based on his own life, two autobiographies, and a health and fitness book co-authored with nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert.

O’Sullivan has also been involved with several video games, a documentary film called Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge of Everything, and has run his own online snooker course entitled The Rocket Method.

It’s likely that his other interests will have made him half as much cash again over the years as prize money from tournaments.

What is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s net worth