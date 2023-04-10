All Sections
Who will lift this year's World Snooker Championship trophy? The bookies have a few thoughts on the subject.
World Snooker Championship 2023 Odds: Here are the 10 players the bookies think have the best chance of lifting the trophy - including Ronnie O'Sullivan

The world's top snooker players will soon be battling on the baize to lift the sport’s most prestigious trophy.

By David Hepburn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

This year’s World Snooker Championship will kick off on April 15 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, with the final set for May 1.

It’s the 15th and final competition of the 2022-23 snooker season, with the winner walking off with a hefty cheque for £500,000.

A total of 32 players will take part – the world top 16 being joined by another 16 players who win through the qualification tournament currently taking place at the English Institute of Sport.

Here are the players the bookies think have the best chance of cueing their way to victory.

'The Rocket' Ronnie O'Sullivan is favourite to win a record eighth World Championship, defending the title he won in 2022, although his odds of 4/1 are longer than in previous years.

1. Ronnie O'Sullivan

'The Rocket' Ronnie O'Sullivan is favourite to win a record eighth World Championship, defending the title he won in 2022, although his odds of 4/1 are longer than in previous years. Photo: Dan Istitene

Judd Trump is the 11/2 second favourite to lift the trophy. The former world number one has been world champion once - taking the title in 2019.

2. Judd Trump

Judd Trump is the 11/2 second favourite to lift the trophy. The former world number one has been world champion once - taking the title in 2019. Photo: Dan Istitene

With odds of 6/1, Mark Selby is third favourite to win the world crown. He's already a four-time winner, lifting the title in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

3. Mark Selby

With odds of 6/1, Mark Selby is third favourite to win the world crown. He's already a four-time winner, lifting the title in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. Photo: Alex Pantling

The 2010 champion Neil Robertson is priced at 15/2 to add a second title to his CV of success. The Australian has the impressive record of winning at least one professional tournament every year since 2006.

4. Neil Robertson

The 2010 champion Neil Robertson is priced at 15/2 to add a second title to his CV of success. The Australian has the impressive record of winning at least one professional tournament every year since 2006. Photo: Alex Pantling

