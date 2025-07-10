2023 winner finishes with three straight birdies to have leaders in his sights in East Lothian

He’s got the “change of scenery” he felt was needed after being emotionally drained over in the US since becoming a grand slam winner earlier this year and, though leaving it late, Rory McIlroy’s engine is firing again.

The 2023 winner left a shot in a fairway bunker at the 15th hole at The Renaissance Club in the opening round of the Genesis Scottish Open after getting greedy. But, after rolling in a 21-footer from off the green to limit the damage there to a bogey, he then finished with three straight birdies.

Signing for a two-under-par 68 on a day when there was enough of a breeze to stop anyone from going ridiculously low, McIlroy sits just four shots off the lead, held by Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez, Colombian Nico Echavarria, Austrian Sepp Straka and American Jake Knapp.

Sporting a new haircut, Rory McIlroy was all smiles after finishing birdie-birdie-birdie in the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“That was a good bogey in the end,” said McIlroy of the 15th, where his first attempt to get out hit the lip and rolled back into the mark created by his initial shot. “Probably served me right from trying to hit a 9-iron with the lip two feet in front of me,” he added.

“But it was a great finish. Felt like the round was a bit stop-start, a little bit of rust in there after just taking a couple of weeks off. But felt like I sort of found my rhythm and started hitting some better shots on the way in. So, yeah, it was a good opening round.

“It's a sort of golf course in these sort of conditions where I feel like the field is going to be pretty bunched. So to only be four behind after the first day and feel like I’ve got my best stuff ahead of me and is good.”

After making a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th, McIlroy rolled in a 26-footer for a 2 at the 17th then converted one from 19 feet for a 3 to finish. It was a case of deja vu, of course, after he’d also finished birdie-birdie to pip Bob MacIntyre two years ago. “Obviously the stakes weren't quite as high on a Thursday evening, but yeah, look, obviously a lovely way to finish,” he said.

Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez shares the lead after day one of the Genesis Scottish Open | Warren Little/Getty Images

McIlroy reckoned he needed some new motivation after becoming just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam and had spoken about how he felt The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush next week would be exactly what he was looking for.

“Yeah, I'm ready to play,” said the Ulsterman of that home gig. “I think a change of scenery has been nice. It's been nice to get back over here. You know, that sort of renewed my excitement and enthusiasm for the rest of the season.”

If he is aiming to be 100 per cent when he tees up next Thursday, where is he right now? “Probably like 80 per cent,” he replied. “I felt like I struggled a lot in left-to-right wins today.”

