2025 Genesis Scottish Open: Cutting out the Guinness, 'fun' first outing, fan zone
Our golf correspondent digs out some stories behind the scenes at The Renaissance Club.
Marcel Siem cutting back on the Guinness
He’s still one of the game’s colourful characters but even Marcel Siem is looking after himself a bit more these days.
The German often puffed cigarettes on the course and was also partial to a couple of pints off it - but not any more.
‘On Monday, I had two pints of Guinness and felt horrible the next day,” said the soon-to-be 45-year-old. “I think I am getting too old to be drinking and playing golf.”
He has also changed his diet, admitting: “When I’m back at home, I like to make this mix of chilli, pepper and celery juice. But you have to be careful doing that at a golf tournament otherwise you will be on the toilet all day!”
Bob MacIntyre hailed as ‘beauty to be around’
They were both Rome rookies and now Sepp Straka and Bob MacIntyre are on course to be Ryder Cup team-mates again at Bethpage Black later this year.
“Bob’s been great,” said the Austrian of his relationship with the Scot. “He’s a beauty to be around. He’s hilarious and being able to go through Rome as rookies together was pretty special. Being able to celebrate that one together was a lot of fun.”
The pair attended Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup get-together at Gilmerton House in East Lothian earlier this week.
“It was a really fun night,” said Straka. “The food was great, the company was better and yeah, that definitely was a nice tone-setter for the week.”
‘Fun’ first outing for Collin Morikawa and Billy Foster
It’s only a temporary arrangement but two-time major winner Collin Morikawa was pleased with his first day working with Billy Foster, one of the most experienced caddies in the game.
Foster, who worked with Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood and Tiger Woods before helping Matt Fitzpatrick win the 2022 US Open, has picked up Morikawa’s bag for this event and The Open.
“It was great,” said the American of their first competitive round producing a sub-par score. “It's just a lot of fun. He's obviously got a lot of stories and I enjoy those.
“He's not tried to change my game, but he's already learned my game and how I need to play out here.”
Fan Zone is all about ‘People’
This year’s Fan Zone includes no less than five unique experiences for spectators - young and old - to enjoy.
Mini Golf, a Long Putt challenge, a Performance Lounge, the Little Links zone and The Academy, which has been created in partnership with the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, have all been created by events agency People.
“These dynamic spaces within major sporting events are the beating heart of the sports fan’s day out,” said People’s partner Rory O’Donovan.
“They are where people come together and make memories with loved ones as they discover new ways to get closer to their favourite sport.”
