Calum Hill's strong Scottish Open start inspired by verbal boot from wife

He’d been told by his wife Miranda to make sure he “enjoyed” this week’s home appearance and Calum Hill certainly did just that in the opening round of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Playing in the same group as three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and two-time PGA Tour winner Corey Conners, the 30-year-old carded a bogey-free five-under-par 65 at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Calum Hill pictured during the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

By his own admission, Hill has been guilty of being a bit too hard on himself at times and Mrs Hill, who travels around the world with him and was there to celebrate his Joburg Open win on the DP World Tour earlier in the year, had noticed that.

“I would say there's a chance that you might be correct with that,” he replied with a smile of being asked if he’d over-stressed himself in this event in particular. “It's my favourite event of the year, and you just want to do so well.

“My wife has kicked me for the last few months just to say that this is just another event, and you just go and enjoy it more. Because I think I used to be a bit more on edge, so if anything went quite off-keel, I was a bit frustrated getting quick to disappointment and things.

“So, yeah, I’m just trying to take it a little bit easier on myself, I would say, and then obviously good golf helps with that.”

While the biggest crowd of the opening morning was with defending champion Bob MacIntyre and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, Hill enjoyed seeing lots of friendly faces following his group as well.

Calum Hill lines up a putt on his way to a bogey-free five-under 65 at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian | Warren Little/Getty Images

“I generally play better when people are watching,” he added. “I think it's just self-influence. You just want to do as well as you can in your Scottish Open.

“It's the best event we play all year for myself, and I'm sure the other Scots will say the same thing, especially when it's getting so big now. It's such a big tournament. A good week goes a long way.”

A good one here could see Hill secure one of the three spots up for grabs in next week’s 153rd The Open at Royal Portrush, where MacIntyre, HotelPlanner Tour player Daniel Young and amateur duo Connor Graham and Cameron Adam are currently set to fly the Saltire.

“I've been trying my best,” he declared. “There were also a few avenues this year that I've just felt short of as the last chance. No matter what happens, I'm playing golf next week.”

That’s because, as a back up, he has entered the Barracuda Championship, a DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event taking place in California alongside the season’s final major.

“Every single year, I finish on a Sunday feeling disappointed I didn't get into The Open because you're trying to get a last spot, and then I never fly. So I've booked flights, and I'm going. So, no matter what, I'm playing golf next week. But yeah, The Open would be a bonus. I'd love to play Portrush. It seems like a proper event.”

Calum Hill recently linked up with a new caddie in Edinburgh man Stuart Davidson | Warren Little/Getty Images

Hill recently linked up with a new caddie and has been encouraged by his work so far with Edinburgh man Stuart Davidson, who was on 2021 Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee’s bag for a spell.

“Stu doesn't slur his words,” he said, smiling. “He's extremely confident in the way he says things, which means I don't have very little doubt, and I think he's a very good analytical person on where that ball needs to finish to give himself the best chance.

“So even today, I've not hit it particularly well off the tee, and on those holes, you're just looking to get back in position, and every single time, it was always in a place where it was quite a straightforward up and down.