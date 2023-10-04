Scotland will be looking to upset the odds against Ireland in their final pool match at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Pierre Schoeman of Scotland goes past Johnny Sexton during the Six Nations Rugby match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield Stadium on March 12, 2023 - the last time the two teams played each other before the Rugby World Cup.

Scotland still have a chance of reaching the knock-out stage of this year's Rugby World Cup - following up their opening loss to South Africa with bonus point wins against Tonga and Romania.

Next up is a final group game against world number ones Ireland - with even a bonus point win potentially not enough to see them through to the next round.

It will be the latest in a sporting contest that dates back to 1877, when Scotland beat Ireland 6-0 at Belfast's Ormeau Cricket Ground.

Since then the teams have met 140 times - here are all the facts and figures you need to know.

When are Scotland playing Ireland in the World Cup?

Ireland v Scotland takes place on Saturday, October 7, with the match kicking off at 8pm.

It's taking place at the Stade de France, just outside Paris.

Can I watch the game on television?

Live coverage of the game will be broadcast on STV, with the buildup starting at around 7pm.

Who has won the most games?

In the 140 fixtures to date Ireland have the slight advantage, having won 69 matches to Scotland's 66. A total of five matches have ended in a draw. Across all fixtures Ireland have scored 1699 points, to 1495.

When did Scotland last beat Ireland?

Ireland have been dominant over Scotland in recent times, winning the last eight fixtures. The last Scottish victory was in February 2017 at Murrayfield when Scotland defeated Ireland 27-22 at the Six Nations.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Ireland's largest points total was 44 on February 19, 2000, while Scotland's largest score was 38 on March 1, 1997.

Ireland's largest winning margin was 30 points on February 16, 2003, while Scotland won by 28 points on March 1, 1997.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Ireland won nine successive games between 1939 and 1955, while Scotland managed an 11 match winning streak between 1882 and 1893.

What are the odds of a Scottish win?