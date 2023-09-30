Rugby World Cup: Scotland player ratings for win over Romania as impressive quartet score highest marks

Here is how Scotland players rated out of 10 for their performance in the 84-0 win over Romania at the Rugby World Cup fixture in Lille, France.

Ben Healy impressed at stand-off during Scotland's win over Romania at the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

15. Ollie Smith

An attacking threat throughout and got the try his performance deserved. Victim of a nasty looking high tackle just before half-time. 7

14. Darcy Graham

The peroxide winger ran amok, bagging a first-half hat-trick then nabbing a fourth after the break. Moves into joint second place on the all-time Scotland try-scoring list. 9

13. Chris Harris

Impressive evening from the centre who is renowned for his defensive excellence but showed the other side of his game. Displayed real attacking intent, scoring one try and setting up another couple. 8

12. Cameron Redpath

Creative and lively, particularly in the first half. Created the first try of the match for Hamish Watson. 7

11. Kyle Steyn

Needed treatment on his ankle early on but was able to play the whole game and was valuable contributor in a thumping win. 7

10. Ben Healy

Finn Russell's understudy didn't disappoint with a controlled performance, the highlight being the cross-kick that led to Harris' try. Immaculate off the tee. 9

9. Ali Price

Scored Scotland’s second try and came close to another before being replaced by George Horne. The pair will fight it out to sit on the bench against Ireland. 7

1. Jamie Bhatti

Won an early scrum penalty and twice came close to scoring in the first half. 7

2. Ewan Ashman

Solid if unspectacular from the hooker who never had too many opportunities in the loose. Replaced by Johnny Matthews who scored a try shortly after coming on. 6

3. Javan Sebastian

Scrum penalty given against him but had a couple of decent carries on his first start for Scotland. 7

4. Sam Skinner

Part of an impressive lineout performance, albeit against opponents who were never at the races. 6

5. Grant Gilchrist

Scotland captain was dominant in lineout as they bossed the set-piece against Romania. 7

6. Luke Crosbie

Solid in his first outing of the tournament but faces an uphill battle to make squad for the Ireland game. 6

7. Hamish Watson

Excellent performance in his first World Cup outing since the opener against Ireland in 2019. Got ball rolling with opening try. 8

8. Matt Fagerson