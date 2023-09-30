Rugby World Cup: Scotland player ratings for win over Romania as impressive quartet score highest marks
15. Ollie Smith
An attacking threat throughout and got the try his performance deserved. Victim of a nasty looking high tackle just before half-time. 7
14. Darcy Graham
The peroxide winger ran amok, bagging a first-half hat-trick then nabbing a fourth after the break. Moves into joint second place on the all-time Scotland try-scoring list. 9
13. Chris Harris
Impressive evening from the centre who is renowned for his defensive excellence but showed the other side of his game. Displayed real attacking intent, scoring one try and setting up another couple. 8
12. Cameron Redpath
Creative and lively, particularly in the first half. Created the first try of the match for Hamish Watson. 7
11. Kyle Steyn
Needed treatment on his ankle early on but was able to play the whole game and was valuable contributor in a thumping win. 7
10. Ben Healy
Finn Russell's understudy didn't disappoint with a controlled performance, the highlight being the cross-kick that led to Harris' try. Immaculate off the tee. 9
9. Ali Price
Scored Scotland’s second try and came close to another before being replaced by George Horne. The pair will fight it out to sit on the bench against Ireland. 7
1. Jamie Bhatti
Won an early scrum penalty and twice came close to scoring in the first half. 7
2. Ewan Ashman
Solid if unspectacular from the hooker who never had too many opportunities in the loose. Replaced by Johnny Matthews who scored a try shortly after coming on. 6
3. Javan Sebastian
Scrum penalty given against him but had a couple of decent carries on his first start for Scotland. 7
4. Sam Skinner
Part of an impressive lineout performance, albeit against opponents who were never at the races. 6
5. Grant Gilchrist
Scotland captain was dominant in lineout as they bossed the set-piece against Romania. 7
6. Luke Crosbie
Solid in his first outing of the tournament but faces an uphill battle to make squad for the Ireland game. 6
7. Hamish Watson
Excellent performance in his first World Cup outing since the opener against Ireland in 2019. Got ball rolling with opening try. 8
8. Matt Fagerson
Scored a first-half try and was lively in the loose as part of all-new back-row unit. 7
