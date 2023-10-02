All Sections
Europe were victorious in this year's Ryder Cup - and every player contributed to the win.
Europe were victorious in this year's Ryder Cup - and every player contributed to the win.

Ryder Cup 2023 European Point Scorers: Here's how every member of Team Europe performed - and celebrated

There were some anxious moments early on the final day, but Europe were the clear winners of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:52 BST

It may have been England's Tommy Fleetwood who holed the winning putt at this year's Ryder Cup, but every single member of the European team played their part in the memorable victory.

Going into the final day needing just four wins out of 12 singles matches, Europe were always hot favourites to retake the trophy.

After some jitters in the early part of the day, when the USA were leading the majority of the matches, Europe emerged comfortable winners by 16.5 points to 11.5.

European captain Luke Donald opted to play all his team members at least three times - and his tactics paid dividends as everybody won at least half a point.

Here's how all 12 of the Europeans fared in the famous triumph.

He may have lost his cool at the end of the second day but Rory McIlroy was still Europe's star man - scoring 4 points from 5 matches.

1. Rory McIlroy

He may have lost his cool at the end of the second day but Rory McIlroy was still Europe's star man - scoring 4 points from 5 matches.

31-year-old Englishman Tyrrell Hatton remained unbeaten at the competition, winning 3.5 points from 4 matches.

2. Tyrrell Hatton

31-year-old Englishman Tyrrell Hatton remained unbeaten at the competition, winning 3.5 points from 4 matches.

Norway's Viktor Hovland earned 3.5points from 5 games.

3. Viktor Hovland

Norway's Viktor Hovland earned 3.5points from 5 games.

England's Tommy Fleetwood earned 3 points from 4 matches.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

England's Tommy Fleetwood earned 3 points from 4 matches.

