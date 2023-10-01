Luke Donald has been urged to become Europe’s first multiple Ryder Cup captain for 30 years after leading his golfing gladiators to victory in Rome.

Winning European captain Luke Donald talks to the media during a press conference after his side's win in the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Englishman was only appointed captain in August 2022 after Henrik Stenson, the initial choice to try and win back the trophy after a 19-9 thrashing at Whistling Straits, was stripped of the post after signing for LIV Golf.

But, after leading the home team to a 16.5-11.5 victory at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Donald received the ultimate endorsement from his players as they chanted “two more years”.

Bernard Gallacher was the last European to serve consecutive terms, losing two and winning once between 1991-1995, but, if the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy have anything to do with it, Donald could well be at the helm again for the 2025 contest at Bethpage Black in New York.

"Luke has done an unbelievable job and would be difficult to live up to,” said Masters champion Rahm as the Europeans celebrated a victory in the Italian capital that was masterminded by Donald and a trust team of lieutenants in Jose Maria Olazabal, Thomas Bjorn, brothers Edoardo and Francesco Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts. “He's set the bar so high".

Concurring, world No 2 McIlroy, who was the team’s highest-scorer over the three days with four points from five, said: "I think everyone sitting here would be very happy to have him again.

"Quiet confidence is what Luke has been this week. He doesn't have to say many words. The words that he does say are impactful and he's been amazing this week."

Donald, who set the tone in a public sense with a slick speech at Thursday’s opening ceremony, was asked if there was any reason why he wouldn’t take on the role again if asked to do so. “Listen, guys, I want to enjoy this moment right now with these guys,” said the former world No 1 before, in response to one of his players urging him that he should be steering the ship again, he added. “I haven't been asked yet.”

Donald’s late father hailed from Stranraer and the 45-year-old was hit by emotion when he was asked how his parents - his mother has also passed away - would feel about the latest addition to his CV.

“Yeah, I had great parents,” he said. “They were super supportive, but golf wasn't everything to them. They always wanted me to have a balanced life, enjoy golf but enjoy other things in life as well.

“Yeah, they would be very proud of me. More for the fact, not that we won; more for just the way I kind of went about the captaincy, I suppose. I miss them. I would have loved to share this moment with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think some of the things that we talked as a group was it's really, really important to not just play for each other but play for those that mean the most to you. I think that's super powerful. You know, I gave the guys some videos on Monday. Just some people that mean a lot to them, two-minute videos, really giving them encouragement.