Ryder Cup 2023: Europe regain trophy with Rome victory
Leading 10.5-5.5 heading into the 12 singles, Luke Donald’s men only needed four points to win back the coveted trophy after a 19-9 mauling at Whistling Straits two years ago.
The Americans were hoping to repeat last-day comebacks - one for each team - at Brookline in 1999 and Medinah in 2012 but, in the end, a ‘Rome Resurrection’ never materialised.
It was by no means a victory procession for Europe as the middle section of the scoreboard was predominantly red for most of the afternoon.
But a win from Viktor Hovland followed by a half from Jon Rahm then further victories from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton and a guaranteed half from Tommy Fleetwood got the job done for the home team, who’d been in the ascendency since recording an unprecedented 4-0 clean sweep in the opening session on Friday.
Fleetwood, who clinched the victory to the delight of a huge crowd at the 16th hole, and Bob MacIntyre added other wins in the bottom two matches before Shane Lowry, having been three down at one point, secured a half point in the last game to be completed to make the make the final score 16.5-11.5.
The result means the Americans will have to wait until the 2027 match at Adare Manor in Ireland to end a dismal run of not winning on European soil since 1993.