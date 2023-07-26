Rory Darge will captain Scotland against Italy on Saturday at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 23-year-old flanker will win just his eighth cap on Saturday and will lead a new look national team into the first summer Test at Murrayfield in the absence of Jamie Ritchie. Townsend, the Scotland coach, has made 10 changes to his starting XV from the side that beat Italy 26-14 in the Six Nations, handing a debut to Stafford McDowall at inside centre and first starts to stand-off Ben Healy and tighthead Murphy Walker. There is also likely to be a debut for Cameron Henderson, the Leicester Tigers lock, who is on the bench. Darge, who recovered from a serious ankle injury to finish the season strongly with Glasgow Warriors, will be assisted by vice-captains Chris Harris and Sam Skinner.

“I think this is an opportunity to see how Rory thrives with this responsibility, which he’s had before at under-20s level and which has brought the best out of him,” said Townsend. “We believe it’s the right time. First and foremost we want to see Rory playing well, which he’s done every time he’s played for Scotland. And we’re seeing evidence of him being back to his best in training, so that’s how you lead well – play well and let other guys who are making lineout and attack decisions have their say and lead the game in that area.

“Rory was world class when he came into the Scotland team in the 2022 Six Nations. He had an injury then had a very good tour, playing a couple of games out in Argentina. Unfortunately he wasn’t able to kick on last year with us, but he became available just after the Six Nations and had a very good end of the season with Glasgow. We see a leader there. A leader by example in the way he plays, but also a leader who can grow in the role of captain, vice-captain or part of a leadership group. We know he’s captained Scotland under-20s and thrived in that role, and that’s what we’re looking for this weekend.”

Scotland team v Italy (Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm, live on Amazon Prime Video)

15. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) 33 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – vice-captain – 42 caps

12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

11. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

10. Ben Healy (Edinburgh) 1 cap

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 61 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (unattached) 23 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps

3. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

4. Sam Skinner (Edinburgh) – vice-captain – 25 caps

5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

6. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh) 4 caps

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) – Captain – 7 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 33 caps

Replacements

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) 47 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

18. Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh) 3 caps

19. Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) uncapped

20. Josh Bayliss (Bath) 3 caps

21. Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap

22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) 43 caps