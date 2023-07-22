Cameron Henderson on debt to family and the Euro win over Edinburgh that boosted his Scotland cap hopes

As one of three uncapped players in Gregor Townsend’s Rugby World Cup training squad, Cameron Henderson knows he needs to make a big impression on the head coach if he is to make the cut for the tournament itself which begins in France in September.

Scotland will play four matches between now and then and opportunities are likely to be given to those on the periphery, including a young up-and-comer like Henderson who has enjoyed an excellent season in the Leicester Tigers second row. The first chance could come this Saturday, against Italy at Murrayfield, as the sides lock horns again just four months after Scotland edged them out in the final round of the Six Nations. If that seems like a robust opener then tougher warm-up tests follow, with back-to-back games against France, in Edinburgh and Saint-Étienne. The summer series will finish at home against Georgia on August 26 before Scotland head to their World Cup base near Nice to prepare for their tournament opener against South Africa in Marseille on September 10.

Henderson wants to be on that plane. The 23-year-old was part of Scotland’s Six Nations squad but like Stafford McDowall and Ruaridh McConnochie, the two other uncapped players in Townsend’s World Cup training group, he never made it into a matchday selection. That first cap remains tantalisingly close for Henderson who has had to be patient. He was also named in the Scotland squad for the 2021 summer tour to eastern Europe only for it to be cancelled due to Covid. “It has been a bit of an up and down road,” acknowledged the 6ft 7in lock. “I got picked for that summer tour and the following season I felt I was going really well and then I tore my ACL. That was really frustrating. I basically had a season out and I have come back this year, trying to just embrace the chances I am getting and do everything I can to eventually make that Test debut.”

Second row is a position of strength for Scotland but resources can quickly become depleted as was demonstrated in this year’s Six Nations when first choices Grant Gilchrist and Richie Gray became unavailable through suspension and injury as the championship reached its climax. Jonny Gray, who replaced Gilchrist following the latter’s red card against France, missed out on the World Cup training squad due to a knee injury, opening the door for Henderson whose performance for Leicester in their Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh in March caught the eye. Up against Gilchrist and Sam Skinner, Henderson was more than a match for his Scotland rivals as the Tigers won 16-6. He admitted it was a game in which he had been hoping to impress the Scotland selectors. “Yeah, 100 per cent. I had trained with those guys in the Six Nations so it was no secret I was trying to put my best foot forward and play as well as I possibly could. I knew the coaches would be watching and I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a game I was targeting.”

The uncapped lock forward Cameron Henderson during a Scotland training session at the Oriam, in Edinburgh, this week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Born and raised in Hong Kong where his father worked, Henderson came to Scotland to spend his latter high school years at Strathallan in Perthshire, a breeding ground for a number of players in Townsend’s squad including captain Jamie Ritchie, No.8 Matt Fagerson, scrum-half George Horne, full-back Ollie Smith and prop Murphy Walker. The school played an important part in developing his natural rugby talent and Henderson paid tribute to his family for giving him the opportunity. “They are extremely supportive of me, they have made a lot of sacrifices to put me in this position,” he said. “They are incredibly proud of me. My mum and dad lived out in Hong Kong and Mum moved back early to accommodate me finishing my schooling here. Ultimately that made a big difference in getting me into the top level. I am eternally grateful to them for that. It would be a special moment if I was to get a chance. A goal you set is to try to repay them for what they have done for you. It would be incredibly special to repay the sacrifices that have been made to get to this point.”

Cameron caught the eye of Leicester early on and spent a summer with Tigers under-18s during 2017. He would go on to join Glasgow Warriors as an academy player and was selected in the Scotland squad for the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Argentina. He was also part of the national U20 side that thrashed Wales 52-17 win in Colwyn Bay the following year and joined Leicester shortly after.

His game developed under Steve Borthwick, whose Premiership-winning exploits with Tigers saw him succeed Eddie Jones as England coach, and then Richard Wigglesworth. “Steve was a real influence in my career,” said Henderson. “He gave me my first chance, called me down to Leicester and gave me a shot, which was something I was looking for after that Under-20s Six Nations. I will be eternally grateful to him for the year and a half, two years I had under his stewardship. And obviously Wiggy gave me a good run of games at the end of last season, so he was really good for me when he came in.”

The next step is Test rugby and Henderson feels he is ready. He has worked hard on the defensive side of his game in particular. “That is the area where they said you really need to improve – physicality in the tackle and things like that. Hopefully that has turned into a strength of mine - my defence has definitely taken a step forward.” Now it’s about seizing the chance that is likely to come his way over the next few weeks with Scotland. “Growing up, you watch every World Cup and they only come round every four years, so you want to be part of it,” he said. “To be able to play and compete in that would be pretty special.”

Scotland's Cameron Henderson (right) on the attack against England during an U20 Guinness Six Nations match at Myreside. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group / SRU)

Scotland’s World Cup warm-ups:

Sat 29 July: Italy (Murrayfield, 3.15pm)

Sat 5 Aug: France (Murrayfield, 3.15pm)

Sat 12 Aug: France (Saint-Étienne, 8.05pm BST)

Cameron Henderson impressed for Leicester Tigers in their Heineken Champions Cup win over Edinburgh. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sat 26 Aug: Georgia (Murrayfield, 5.30pm)