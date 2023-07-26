Stafford McDowall, Cameron Henderson to make Scotland debuts against Italy

Stafford McDowall, right, alongside Finn Russell during a Scotland session at the Oriam in Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

And there could also be a first cap for Cameron Henderson who has been named on the bench. The pair are rewarded for fine seasons with their clubs, Glasgow Warriors and Leicester Tigers respectively, and now have the opportunity to stake a claim for a place in Gregor Townsend’s squad for the tournament in France. Rory Darge will captain Scotland for the first time and there are also first starts for Ben Healy, the new Edinburgh stand-off who played previously for Ireland Under-20s, and Murphy Walker, the Glasgow Warriors prop.

McDowall, who has enjoyed something of a renaissance at Glasgow after a difficult spell, has been selected at inside centre, with Chris Harris outside him. Harris has been named vice-captain. Ollie Smith, another key player in Glasgow’s fine season, starts at full-back, filling the hole left by Stuart Hogg’s sudden retirement. Darcy Graham is back in the side after missing the Six Nations with a knee injury, while Kyle Steyn occupies the other wing berth. Ali Price is back for his first Scotland start since the autumn and will partner Healy at half-back.

Walker, 23, will have the experienced George Turner and Rory Sutherland alongside him in the front row, while Sam Skinner will partner Scott Cummings at lock. Darge, picked at seven, will have Luke Crosbie and Matt Fagerson as his back-row partners. Joining Henderson, 23, as forward replacements are Stuart McInally, Jamie Bhatti, Javan Sebastian and Josh Bayliss. The backs cover is provided by Jamie Dobie, Blair Kinghorn and Cam Redpath.

Saturday’s game is the first of four warm-up Tests Scotland will play before the World Cup. They will also face France twice and Georgia.

Scotland team to face Italy (Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm, live on Amazon Prime Video)

15. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) 33 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – vice-captain – 42 caps

12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) Uncapped

11. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

10. Ben Healy (Edinburgh) 1 cap

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 61 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (unattached) 23 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps

3. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

4. Sam Skinner (Edinburgh) – vice-captain – 25 caps

5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

6. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh) 4 caps

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) – Captain – 7 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 33 caps

Replacements

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) 47 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

18. Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh) 3 caps

19. Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers) Uncapped

20. Josh Bayliss (Bath) 3 caps

21. Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap

22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) 43 caps