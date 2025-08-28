Scotland celebrate after scoring a try during their win over Wales in their Women's Rugby World Cup opener. | Getty Images

The second round of pool matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Scotland got off to the best possible start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a 38-8 demolition of Wales.

Francesca McGhie bagged a hat-trick of tries and was joined on the score sheet by Leia Brebner-Holden, Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr - with Helen Nelson adding four conversions.

It was a record win for Scotland over Wales, and their biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.

The first World Cup was held in 1991, although it wasn’t sanctioned by the International Rugby Board until 1998, when they retrospectively recognised the previous two contests and their respective winners.

Since then a total of 22 countries have taken part in the competition, with just three - England, the USA and New Zealand - lifting the trophy.

The drive to join them will continue this weekend with the second round of the pool matches.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What games are being played this weekend in the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

Here are the full fixtures:

Saturday, August 28

12pm: Canada v Wales (Pool B, Salford Community Stadium)

2.45pm: Scotland v Fiji (Pool B, Salford Community Stadium)

5pm: England v Samoa (Pool A, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

7.30pm: USA v Australia (Pool A, York Community Stadium)

Sunday, August 29

12pm: Ireland v Spain (Pool C, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton)

2pm: New Zealand v Japan (Pool C, Sandy Park, Exeter)

3.30pm: Italy v South Africa (Pool D, York Community Stadium, York)

4.45pm: France v Brazil (Pool D, Sandy Park)

How important is Scotland’s game on Saturday?

They don’t come much more important. A win against Fiji would see Scotland progress to the knock out stages and a first quarter-final match since 2002, whereas a loss would mean that they would need an unlikley victory over world number two side Canada to progress.

How have Scotland performed against Fiji in the past?

Scotland Women have only played Fiji once - on Saturday, September 14, at the Edinburgh Hive Stadium.

Scotland won that game 59-15, running in nine tries.

How can I watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup on television?

All games will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button. The Scotland game will be broadcast live on BBC2.

Who are favourites to win the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?