Pride and progress as Scotland's women start Rugby World Cup campaign

Nick Freer says the women’s game is about changing perceptions as well as winning matches

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off this weekend, the game has never been in better shape - according to Deloitte, the women’s elite sport is set to generate £1.8 billion globally this year, following a three-year “super growth” period since the tournament was held in New Zealand in 2022.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup in England is forecast to attract up to 400,000 attendees, amassing 50 million global viewing hours, while attracting a whole new fanbase for the sport. United States player Ilona Maher, named at outside centre for last night’s World Cup opener against England, personifies the popularity of women’s rugby with almost nine million social media followers and Hollywood beckoning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon in Manchester, Scotland embark on the tournament against old foe Wales, a team only one place below the Scots in the world rankings. With a tight head-to-head record against the Welsh in recent times, today’s game may not be a Hollywood blockbuster but it is sure to be a must-watch, super competitive with a good helping of niggle. There may not be much love lost between these Celtic counterparts.

Emma Orr runs in to score Scotland's second try in their narrow 24-21 win against Wales in this year's Women's Six Nations (Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

For Scotland, the women’s team has become both a source of national pride and a symbol of progress. The rise is about more than winning matches, it’s also about changing perceptions around who gets to play the game of rugby, who gets to be seen, and who succeeds.

Who knows, perhaps the future of rugby will be shaped as much by women as by men. That could be the most exciting part of this story.

A fortnight ago, on a sunny but chilly evening in St Andrews, I joined family and friends of the Scotland team for a night of music, food and drink, organised by sponsors and partners of Scottish Rugby. What hit me most at this informal send off for Scotland’s finest was the strong emotion, happy and proud tears from parents and siblings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As James Reid wrote for this paper earlier in the week, with the tournament marking Bryan Easson’s closing chapter as head coach, it will contribute to a lasting legacy and end his tenure at the top.

​Nick Freer is the founding director of corporate PR agency Freer Consultancy (Picture: Stewart Attwood)

Those of us who know Bryan will also be rooting for him and his staff along with the players themselves. As per the motto that Scottish Rugby came up with to signify unity, community, and inclusivity, “As One”.

Has Bryan Easson had to do the job at times with one hand tied behind his back? Does it make sense for him to be leaving the Scotland setup at this point? Those questions are best answered by another columnist another time.

What he does next in the sport or in business will be interesting, but anyone who knows Bryan realises the outsized impact the guy can make, going back to his electric performances for Exeter, or when Stuart Hogg dedicated his British Lions jersey to Bryan for the support and mentorship he had received over the years.