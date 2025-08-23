'Ruthless' Scotland bask in glory after snapping 15-year World Cup wait
Bryan Easson believes Scotland suffocated Wales in their record 38-8 win at the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.
Wales did not score a point after the 22nd minute, with Scotland notching six tries across the match to record their biggest winning margin against Wales.
The victory also acted as redemption from a heart-breaking loss to the same opponents in the last World Cup in 2022 and their first win at a World Cup since 2010, having failed to qualify for two tournaments in between.
“We had spoken all week about being ruthless and I think that is something we saw,” head coach Easson said. “To start off with, we scored early and I think that is something that can be a banana skin and we were forced to refocus really well.
“When we got into their goal zones, we were pretty ruthless and put them under pressure and I thought our rucking off the ball was excellent. I think we had six opportunities, and we were pretty high on that. Defensively, Wales were never in the game, we suffocated them a bit.
“Our work rate, our want to fight, our want to not let them score spoke volumes of everybody.”
While not one of the four players on the scoresheet, lock Emma Wassell played a huge role both physically and emotionally. Saturday’s match marked one year to the day since she was admitted to hospital with what turned out to be a 27cm tumour in her chest.
Her teammates rallied around her and her return to the World Cup stage marked an emotional moment for the whole squad. And while Easson is often reluctant to single out players, he gave deserved praise to the 30-year-old.
He added: “Her performance is obviously the big thing, we are here as rugby players, we want to perform for Scotland, we want to do the best we can for Scotland. But her as a person, and the adversities she has faced, not just the surgery, but her mother passing away, she has fought and that speaks volumes of the group we have got here.
“Everybody pulls together, everybody wants to fight together, but ultimately, our performance on the pitch is what she is remembered for, and I thought she was exceptional.”
