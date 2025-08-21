Why success in Salford holds key to Scotland's progress at Women's Rugby World Cup

Rachel Malcolm will captain the Scotland side at the Women's Rugby World Cup in England. | PA

Easson can go out on a high but guiding squad to knockout phase

Salford is a city that has transformed itself in the post-industrial age but it has hardly been a seamless process.

When the mills shut and coal mining ceased economic decline followed. The area was characterised by unemployment, deprivation and crime and the struggle to emerge from the slump was long and arduous.

Now Salford is a shiny example of urban renewal where major media outlets and the Lowry theatre and gallery are based on its quayside.

Bryan Easson’s Scotland squad rocked up in Greater Manchester last week determined to enjoy some regeneration of their own. Salford is the venue for their opening two games of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, matches against Wales and Fiji that are likely to determine whether or not they qualify from the pool stage.

The Scots failed to do so when the tournament was last staged in 2022 (a year late due to Covid), losing their three group matches, narrowly to Wales and Australia and heavily to hosts New Zealand, the eventual winners.

A very disruptive build-up

Three years on and Easson’s squad are a tougher proposition. They have come through difficult moments and continue to battle adversity, no one more so than Emma Wassell, the 69-times capped forward who had a benign tumour removed from her chest, twice undergoing surgery. Her selection is testament to her remarkable resolve.

Other issues pale in comparison but Scotland’s preparations have been anything but smooth. Rachel Malcolm, the captain, has highlighted the “very disruptive” build-up, with players facing uncertainty over their contracts after the summer. Malcolm also spoke frankly about the shock announcement last month that Easson would be leaving the head coach’s role when the World Cup was over.

“I think, for us as players, the timing of it was quite upsetting,” Malcolm said. “What we have achieved in the time that Bryan has been in charge is pretty spectacular.”

Bryan Easson, centre, is stepping down as Scotland head coach after the Rugby World Cup. | PA

Such fundamental issues have the potential to cast a cloud but there is a determination within the group to use them as motivational fuel. The full reasons for Easson’s departure have yet to be made public but there is clearly a determination within the squad to deliver a performance that ensures he leaves on a high.

“I think the opportunity to go and do his career justice at this World Cup is definitely something that's driving us as players,” said Malcolm.

It all comes down to the Salford double-header

The pair have come through a lot together, both good and bad. Disappointment at the last World Cup and a Six Nations whitewash in 2022 have been counterbalanced by success at the WXV2 tournament the following year and a second place finish in the same competition last year ensured the Scots qualified for the 2025 World Cup.

Now the aim must be to progress from Pool B to the quarter-finals. To do so Scotland will have to finish in the top two in a group that also features Canada, many people’s dark horses to lift the trophy. The Canadians are ranked second in the world, behind hosts and tournament favourites England, and Scotland will meet them in their final pool game in Exeter on September 6. Before that comes the Salford double-header, beginning with the match against Wales this Saturday.

It is no exaggeration to say that the opener is win or bust for both sides. Canada are heavy odds-on favourites to win Pool B while Fiji - who Scotland meet on August 30 - are the bottom-ranked side in the group. Shocks could happen, of course, but it looks like a straight fight between Scotland and Wales for second place.

Scotland's Helen Nelson converts a first half try during Scotland's win over Wales in the Guinness Women's Six Nations match at Hive Stadium earlier this year. | SNS Group / SRU

They also met in their opening game of the last World Cup in Whangārei and the Welsh edged it on that occasion, Keira Bevan kicking a penalty when the clock was in the red to give her side a dramatic 18-15 victory after Scotland had clawed back a 5-15 deficit to draw level. That was a gut-wrenching loss for Easson’s side who were left to rue an off day for kicker Helen Nelson who missed two penalties and three conversions.

Nelson recovers to sink Wales

The games since have been close. Wales beat Scotland 34-22 at the 2023 Six Nations but the following year the Scots won 20-18 in Cardiff and they were victorious again in this year’s Six Nations match in Edinburgh, winning 24-21. Nelson played a key role, landing eight out of eight kicks for 19 points across the two triumphs and being named player of the match in the latter.

Such accuracy is likely to be required again this weekend as the Scots look to get off to a flyer at the Salford Community Stadium.

Wales have had their own contract issues and go into the tournament on the back of consecutive wooden spoons in the Six Nations, just like their male counterparts. They are ranked ninth in the world, one place below the Scots, but enjoyed a notable 21-12 win over sixth-ranked Australia in Brisbane in a World Cup warm-up game, even if they did lose 36-5 to the same opponents in Sydney a week later.

Fiji, ranked 14th, are the group outsiders but showed at the last World Cup that they are capable of delivering an upset: their 21-17 win over South Africa in Auckland condemned the Bok women to bottom place in Pool C.

Scotland's Emma Wassell overcame major surgery to win selection for the Rugby World Cup after a tumour was discovered. | PA

Fiji’s recent form has been nothing to write home about. They beat Hong Kong China in WXV3 but lost to Spain and Samoa and both Scotland and Wales will fancy their chances against the islanders.

This is a tournament that promises to push the sport to a new level. The final at Twickenham on September 27 is already an 82,000 sell-out and if the host nation go all the way then the English media is likely to ramp it up in a way never seen before in women’s rugby. That might become somewhat unpalatable, particularly if Scotland meet England in the quarter-finals which is a distinct possibility.