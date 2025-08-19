What happened to the 20 players who left Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors

2 . Emiliano Boffelli

Another whose season was ruined by injury. The Argentina international has been plagued with a nerve issue in his back since the tailend of the 2023-24 campaign and has undergone surgery on more than one occasion. He was named on the bench for the URC opener against Leinster last September but was withdrawn before kick-off. He made his first appearance of the season in the home defeat by Zebre in February but it also proved to be his last as the back problem flared up again. Boffelli, 30, remains without a club but there was some encouragement last week when he was invited to join the Argentina squad on a temporary basis as they prepared for the Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand in Cordoba. The full-back/wing played a key role in the Pumas’ run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2023 and, at his best, was a brilliant player for Edinburgh, winning the club’s players’ player of the year award in 2021-22, his debut season. The hope remains that he can return to full fitness. | SNS Group