Why Fraser Brown feels for Glasgow Warriors fans - but his hope for Saturday fixtures

Fraser Brown during pre-season training with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The fixture list for the new United Rugby Championship was announced last week and Glasgow have been given no home games on Friday nights in the first half of the season.

The scheduling has not gone down well with Warriors fans and the club’s chief executive Al Kellock has begun dialogue with the league organisers in a bid to find a resolution.

Friday night home games at Scotstoun have become a tradition for supporters, many of whom watch club matches on a Saturday afternoon.

Brown says he understands why fans are annoyed but also pointed to the benefits of playing at weekends.

“Absolutely, I can understand,” he said. “I know a lot of people love Friday-night rugby, just like people like Saturday afternoon rugby because they work Monday to Friday.

“To be honest Friday night games are special in that they are just different as they are under lights. But I think a lot of the guys here prefer playing on a Saturday afternoon because it is more of a regular thing in terms of your pre-match routine.”

Glasgow Warriors fans will make their long awaited return to Scotstoun Stadium for Friday night's match against Newcastle Falcons. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

Dates and kick-off times have been announced for Glasgow’s first ten URC fixtures. They include six home games, five of which will be played on Saturdays and one, against Edinburgh on December 27, on a Monday night. Brown is hopeful that there might be some Friday night home matches among the remaining eight games, three of which are due to take place at Scotstoun next year.

“This time there will be a lot of Saturday afternoons so hopefully we will have a lot of families here which will be really good for us in terms of trying to grow the sport,” said Brown, who has been reappointed Glasgow co-captain for the new season alongside Ryan Wilson. “There is nothing we can do about when the fixtures are at the start of the season but that could change for the last eight fixtures of the season so we’ll see.

“Discussions are ongoing with people far above my pay grade. As far as I am concerned me, and the rest of the boys, we are really excited to be playing in front of fans again. My wife and wee boy haven’t been able to see me play rugby for 20 months so Saturday afternoon fixtures are great for them as they can come along and support us.”

Glasgow fans will get the chance to watch their team on a Friday night this week when the Warriors take on Newcastle Falcons in a pre-season friendly at Scotstoun. It will mark the club’s first home game in front of supporters since February 2020 due to Covid.

“Last year was not the same not in front of fans,” added Brown. “You don’t get that electricity from the crowd, you don’t get that instant reaction when you score tries or when big tackles go in. We can’t wait to play in front of everybody who comes to watch starting on Friday. It has been a long time since they had the chance to come to Scotstoun.”