Glasgow Warriors announce Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown as co-captains

Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown will continues as co-captains of Glasgow Warriors for the 2021-22 season.

The pair, both 32, performed the role last season and have been given another vote of confident by Danny Wilson, the head coach.

The Warriors return to action a week on Friday with a pre-season friendly against Newcastle Falcons at Scotstoun, and begin their competitive programme on the weekend of September 24/25/26 when the new United Rugby Championship kicks off.

For Ryan Wilson, it is a fifth consecutive year leading the club. The back-row forward played in all but one of Glasgow’s matches last season, missing the trip to face the Dragons in Cardiff in order to win his 50th cap for Scotland in the victory over France in Paris in March.

Brown, the Scotland hooker, missed a large part of the 2020-21 campaign with a neck injury which forced him to sit out the Six Nations, and saw him make just eight Glasgow appearances. He returned to full fitness towards the end of the season and played in the Rainbow Cup.

“Ryan and Fraser did a really good job leading the team in what was a challenging season last year because of Covid-19,” said Danny Wilson.

“They worked well, complementing each other’s style of leadership and we’re looking forward to seeing them lead the squad again this season.

“Both Ryan and Fraser are very passionate about Glasgow Warriors and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them.”

Al Kellock, the club’s managing director who had an input the choice of captains, believes the dual leadership model suits Glasgow.

“As far as co-captains are concerned, the dynamic has worked incredibly well,” he said. “You have two different personalities who I know well. Done in the right way that can be really positive.

“In the past, co-captaincy has been seen potentially as an on-field leader and an off-field leader. In Ryan and Fraser that’s not what we’ve had. We have just had a mix of personalities and a mix of motivations that they have then passed on to the rest of the group and it has worked really well.”