Glasgow Warriors chief Al Kellock seeks solution to Friday night fixture problem

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock pictured at Scotstoun Stadium. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

The schedule for the new league has Glasgow playing mostly on Saturday afternoons, much to the disgruntlement of their supporters who will now be forced to choose between watching the Warriors or grassroots club matches.

Glasgow have traditionally played home matches on Friday nights and usually sell out their Scotstoun stadium.

Al Kellock, the Warriors managing director and a former club captain, is now seeking “resolutions” to the issue.

In an open letter to fans, he said: “The club, and I, share the frustrations that many of you have over the timings of our games, yet we understand the significant complexities the tournament organisers have looked to overcome to arrive at this schedule.

“However, the choice you now face to be involved in the grassroots game throughout Glasgow, and the West, or to support Glasgow Warriors is not a decision we want you to have. You, our rugby clubs, and the communities you serve are the lifeblood of this club and we would not be where we are today without you.

“Since receiving the schedule on Wednesday we have been, and continue to be, in discussions with the United Rugby Championship to understand what can be done to address the challenges that arise from these timings. I can assure you we are working hard alongside the URC, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, to find resolutions.”