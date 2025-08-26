Who has won the Women's Rugby World Cup? All previous winners, format, history and trophy
Scotland got off to the best possible start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a 38-8 demolition of Wales.
Francesca McGhie bagged a hat-trick of tries and was joined on the score sheet by Leia Brebner-Holden, Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr - with Helen Nelson adding four conversions.
It was a record win for Scotland over Wales, and their biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.
The Scots now just need a win against Fiji to progress to the knock out stages and a first quarter-final match since 2002.
They have never got further in the competition in five previous attempts, although did finish 5th in the 1994, when they stepped in as alternate hosts after plans to hold it in Amsterdam fell through.
Here’s how the competition has panned out in the past.
When was the first Women’s Rugby World Cup?
While similar events had been held - most notably the World Rugby Festival for Women held in August 1990 in New Zealand - the first Rugby World Cup for women was held in 1991 in Wales and involved 12 teams.
Even then, that tournament was not officially sanctioned by the International Rugby Board. They added their backing to the 1998 tournament, retrospectively recognising the 1991 and 1994 contests and their respective winners.
What countries have won the Women’s Rugby World Cup?
Remarkably only three countries have ever lifted the trophy. The USA won the inaugural tournament, while England claimed the 1994 and 2014 competitions. All the others have been won by New Zealand - in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, and 2021.
Remarkably, no other country has even made the final, other than Canada in 2014. Ireland, Wales, Australia and France have all made the semi-finals.
Who are favourites to win the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?
England are hot favourites to triumph with odds of 1/4. New Zealand follow, priced at 10/3, with Canada standing the best chance of being a first-time winner with odds of 6/1. Fourth favourites France are a distant 6/1.
What countries have appeared in the Women’s Rugby World Cup?
A total of 22 countries have competed in the Women’s Rugby World Cup as follows:
- Canada
- England
- France
- Italy
- Japan
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United States
- Wales
- Ireland
- Kazakhstan
- Scotland
- Australia
- Germany
- Samoa
- South Africa
- Hong Kong
- Fiji
- Brazil
What’s the format of the Women’s Rugby World Cup?
The teams are split into four pools of four teams and play a round robin, with the top two teams in each pool progressing to the quarter-finals. It’s then a simple knock-out tournament, with the two losing semi-finalists playing each other for third place.
What trophy do the winners of the Women’s Rugby World Cup get?
This year’s winners will receive a new trophy. It’s described by the competition organiser as follows:
“Made of sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy is an emblem of modernity, achievement and passion, worthy of the future icons who will lift it high. It is a bold reflection of the unstoppable energy driving every woman and girl in the sport. Etched onto its surface, a world map symbolises the game’s universal reach, celebrating the nations that have fought on this stage and the new pioneers who will carry the game forward. For the first time at England 2025, all six World Rugby regions are represented across the 16 nations involved with a South American team, Brazil, making its debut on the sport’s biggest stage. With an elegant oval silhouette that nods to the heart of the game, the new design blends tradition with innovation. It proudly retains the two iconic handles of its predecessor while embracing a fresh, modern aesthetic. Previous winning nations have been engraved on its base, honouring the champions who have shaped this sport and inspiring the generations to come.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.