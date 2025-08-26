Who has won the Women's Rugby World Cup? All previous winners, format, history and trophy

Scotland demolished Wales in the opening group match of their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign. | AFP via Getty Images

Following the opening weekend of fixtures in the competition, we’re taking a look at the history of the tournament.

Scotland got off to the best possible start in the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend, with a 38-8 demolition of Wales.

Francesca McGhie bagged a hat-trick of tries and was joined on the score sheet by Leia Brebner-Holden, Evie Gallagher and Emma Orr - with Helen Nelson adding four conversions.

It was a record win for Scotland over Wales, and their biggest winning margin at the competition since 1994.

The Scots now just need a win against Fiji to progress to the knock out stages and a first quarter-final match since 2002.

They have never got further in the competition in five previous attempts, although did finish 5th in the 1994, when they stepped in as alternate hosts after plans to hold it in Amsterdam fell through.

Here’s how the competition has panned out in the past.

When was the first Women’s Rugby World Cup?

While similar events had been held - most notably the World Rugby Festival for Women held in August 1990 in New Zealand - the first Rugby World Cup for women was held in 1991 in Wales and involved 12 teams.

Even then, that tournament was not officially sanctioned by the International Rugby Board. They added their backing to the 1998 tournament, retrospectively recognising the 1991 and 1994 contests and their respective winners.

What countries have won the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

Remarkably only three countries have ever lifted the trophy. The USA won the inaugural tournament, while England claimed the 1994 and 2014 competitions. All the others have been won by New Zealand - in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, and 2021.

Remarkably, no other country has even made the final, other than Canada in 2014. Ireland, Wales, Australia and France have all made the semi-finals.

Who are favourites to win the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup?

England are hot favourites to triumph with odds of 1/4. New Zealand follow, priced at 10/3, with Canada standing the best chance of being a first-time winner with odds of 6/1. Fourth favourites France are a distant 6/1.

What countries have appeared in the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

A total of 22 countries have competed in the Women’s Rugby World Cup as follows:

Canada

England

France

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

New Zealand

Russia

Spain

Sweden

United States

Wales

Ireland

Kazakhstan

Scotland

Australia

Germany

Samoa

South Africa

Hong Kong

Fiji

Brazil

What’s the format of the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

The teams are split into four pools of four teams and play a round robin, with the top two teams in each pool progressing to the quarter-finals. It’s then a simple knock-out tournament, with the two losing semi-finalists playing each other for third place.

What trophy do the winners of the Women’s Rugby World Cup get?

This year’s winners will receive a new trophy. It’s described by the competition organiser as follows: