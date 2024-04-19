What channel is Glasgow Warriors v Sharks on? TV details for United Rugby Championship match

After two weeks of European club games, the United Rugby Championship returns to centre stage, with both Scottish pro teams in action. Edinburgh take on the Scarlets on Saturday but Glasgow Warriors are first up against the Hollywoodbets Sharks on Friday evening.

Glasgow Warriors v Sharks match details

Glasgow Warriors have home advantage and their match against the Sharks will kick off at 7.35pm. The Warriors haven’t lost a league game at Scotstoun all season but their South African opponents have found a rich vein of form, winning their last four matches.

Glasgow Warriors v Sharks TV channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live in the UK by Premier Sports following its acquisition of Viaplay. All Viaplay’s UK sport interests have switched to Premier Sports and transition should be seamless for Viaplay Sports customers.

Glasgow Warriors v Sharks live stream

The match is being streamed live by Premier Sports at www.premiersports.com.

Glasgow Warriors v Sharks team news

Glasgow Warriors have made two changes to the side that lost to Harlequins in the Champions Cup. Henco Venter starts at openside flanker in place of Rory Darge who injured his ankle in training. Josh McKay, the Glasgow full-back, is missing through illness so Facundo Cordero comes into the starting XV on the wing, with Kyle Rowe moving from wing to full-back. Remarkably, the Sharks have made 15 changes, picking a completely different starting team to the one which defeated Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Glasgow Warriors: Kyle Rowe; Kyle Steyn (capt), Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Facundo Cordero; Tom Jordan, George Horne; Nathan McBeth, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Max Williamson, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Henco Venter, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Oli Kebble, Lucio Sordoni, Sintu Manjezi, Ally Miller, Thomas Gordon, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson.

Hollywoodbets Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain; Eduan Keyter, Murray Koster, Francois Venter (capt), Aphiwe Dyantyi; Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dan Jooste, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tino Mavesere, Lappies Labuschagne, Nick Hatton. Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona, Vincent Koch, Emile van Heerden, Vincent Tshituka, Cameron Wright, Siya Masuku, Ethan Hooker.