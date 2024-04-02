Premier Sports to officially take over Viaplay operations next week - how it affects Scottish football and rugby fans

Premier Sports will officially relaunch next week in the United Kingdom, the broadcaster has announced, as it takes over operations currently held by Viaplay.

It was revealed in November last year that Premier Sports would move back into the market following an agreement to buy out Swedish broadcaster Viaplay, who in July 2022 acquired of Premier Sports and its stated intention to rebrand the channels under its own brand. The news came as significant interest to Scottish football fans, given Viaplay sponsor and broadcast the League Cup, while also holding rights to Scotland qualifiers and some Scottish Cup ties. Viaplay also have the rights to the United Rugby Championship, with all Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors league matches screened live.

In a media release on Tuesday, Premier Sports revealed how Scottish customers will be affected by the change. The Irish broadcaster plans to continue showing all its current football offerings, as well as the URC.

The media release read: “Premier Sports is delighted to announce it will relaunch in the UK on the 9th April following Premier Sports’ acquisition of Viaplay Group UK Sports receiving Irish media merger control clearance. Premier Sports offering of great content will continue to be delivered via the same linear channels on Sky and Virgin. Customers preferring to stream can continue to use Amazon Prime while Premier Sports will launch its own newly enhanced streaming service on launch. The new service will once again feature 24/7 access to the two Premier Sports TV channels and LALIGATV plus access to all additional key content live making it a device led hub of live sport.

“After launch on April 9th, current Viaplay Sports customers will experience a seamless transition to Premier Sports and it’ll be very much business as usual with all the great content still available to watch on customers preferred platforms. New customers can subscribe on the new Premier Sports website also from April 9th – www.premiersports.com.

“Throughout the year, Premier Sports will continue to deliver top class coverage of the Scottish Cup and exclusive Scottish League Cup along with international football fixtures as Europe’s elite prepare for Euro 2024. Every game from LALIGA will be available as Jude Bellingham aims to win his first league title with Real Madrid and coverage from more European competitions including Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.