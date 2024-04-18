Sharks make 15 changes for Glasgow Warriors game but Franco Smith is ‘very wary’

Glasgow Warriors have made two enforced changes for their match with the Sharks on Friday night but their South African opponents have changed their entire team.

The visitors have chosen to rest the South African international contingent who helped defeat Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup last weekend and 15 new faces will line up at Scotstoun.

Franco Smith, the Glasgow coach, is without Rory Darge and Josh McKay, through injury and illness, and was quick to dismiss the suggestion that the Sharks had disrespected the United Rugby Championship by selecting what could be perceived as a weakened team.

“No, not at all,” said Smith. “That would be the furthest thing from the truth. They’ve got a very good squad. The reason we haven’t seen their whole squad as often is because they were losing at the beginning of the season. They started off with their first four games away from home, a new coach, a new assistant coach, and the Springboks who were at the World Cup weren’t involved until January. There were so many ingredients that unsettled them.

“I’m very wary that this team has not yet been seen as a collective. I come from South Africa and I know every player and they’ve recruited very well. That is a much stronger team than anyone will give them credit for.”

The Sharks have taken a long time to get their act together this season but they have won their last four games. What is clear is that they are prioritising their Challenge Cup semi-final against Clermont at the Stoop on May 4 as they bid to become the first South African side to win a European trophy. Understandable, perhaps, given that they currently lie 13th in the URC standings, 17 points adrift of the play-off positions.

Despite Smith’s protestations, the absence of the likes of Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi should make life a little easier for Glasgow as they look to strengthen their hold on a top-two place. The non-availability of Darge and McKay is a blow. The former felt his ankle after training this week and is likely to also miss next weekend’s away game with Zebre. Smith said the Scotland co-captain had “an irritated tendon” but is hopeful he will be available for their two-game tour of South Africa next month. McKay has been struck down by a bug and Kyle Rowe moves from wing to full-back to replace him which means a rare outing for Glasgow’s Argentine winger Facundo Cordero.

It is Glasgow’s 700th match as a professional club and also their annual ‘Plaster It Purple’ fixture which raises money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. It’s an important date in the club’s calendar and over £25,000 has been raised already. Smith has called on the team to mark the occasion with the necessary energy to see off opponents he describes as “very, very dangerous”.

Meanwhile, injured hooker George Turner has had his appendix removed but should return before the end of the season as he also recuperates from a stress fracture in his foot. Other medium-term casualties such as Jamie Bhatti, Huw Jones and Richie Gray could be back for the home clash with Zebre on 31 May, meaning they will have a game under their belts before the play-offs.

Glasgow Warriors v Hollywoodbets Sharks: URC, Scotstoun Stadium, Friday, 7.35pm. TV: live on Premier Sports.

Glasgow Warriors: Kyle Rowe; Kyle Steyn (capt), Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Facundo Cordero; Tom Jordan, George Horne; Nathan McBeth, Johnny Matthews, Zander Fagerson, Max Williamson, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Henco Venter, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Gregor Hiddleston, Oli Kebble, Lucio Sordoni, Sintu Manjezi, Ally Miller, Thomas Gordon, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson.

Hollywoodbets Sharks: Boeta Chamberlain; Eduan Keyter, Murray Koster, Francois Venter (capt), Aphiwe Dyantyi; Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dan Jooste, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Gerbrandt Grobler, Tino Mavesere, Lappies Labuschagne, Nick Hatton. Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona, Vincent Koch, Emile van Heerden, Vincent Tshituka, Cameron Wright, Siya Masuku, Ethan Hooker.