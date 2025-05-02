What channel is Edinburgh v Bath? TV, live stream and team news for EPCR Challenge Cup clash

How to watch Edinburgh v Bath

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Rugby are through to the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup and will meet Bath for a place in the final.

The Scottish side will have home advantage as the higher ranked side after they won their group during the competition’s pool stage. Bath dropped into the second-tier Challenge Cup after failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the top-tier Investec Champions Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath are the form team in English rugby this season and are top of the Gallagher Premiership. With Scotland stand-off Finn Russell pulling the strings, they are aiming for an unprecedented treble. Bath have already won the Premiership Rugby Cup and now have their sights set on the Challenge Cup and the Premiership.

Pierre Schoeman is back in the Edinburgh team for the Challenge Cup semi-final with Bath. | SNS Group

Edinburgh will be playing in their first European semi-final for ten years. In 2015, they beat the Newport-Gwent Dragons in the last four but lost in the final to Gloucester at Twickenham Stoop.

Their form in the United Rugby Championship has been up and down this season and they currently sit 10th with two rounds of fixtures remaining. They need to finish in the top eight to make the play-offs.

Edinburgh v Bath match details

Edinburgh host Bath at Hive Stadium in the capital on Saturday, May 3. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh v Bath TV channel

The match is live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage due to start at 2.30pm. Expert analysis will come from former Edinburgh player Chris Paterson and ex-Bath man Matt Banahan.

Edinburgh v Bath live stream

The Premier Sports Player will stream the match live. Go to www.premiersports.com for more information.

Edinburgh v Bath referee and TMO

The match referee is Nika Amashukeli of Georgia and the television match official is Eric Gauzins of France.

Edinburgh v Bath team news

Edinburgh have brought four Scotland international forwards back into their starting side following the draw last weekend with Zebre in Italy. Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie have all been picked to face Bath. In addition, Wes Goosen has recovered from a back spasm that has kept him out of the last two matches and returns at full-back. His inclusion sees Harry Paterson move to the wing in place of Jack Brown, who drops out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath have made 10 changes from the side which beat Newcastle Falcons 55-19 in the Premiership last week.

Finn Russell, who started on the bench against Newcastle, is back at 10 and is joined at halfback by the returning Ben Spencer. Full-back Tom de Glanville and wings Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir also start for Bath.

In the pack, Ben Obano, Tom Dunn and Thomas Du Toit come into the front row, with Guy Pepper and Miles Reid starting in the back row.

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Harry Paterson; 10. Ross Thompson, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. D'arcy Rae, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist (c), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: 16. Paddy Harrison, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Javan Sebastian, 19. Glen Young, 20. Ben Muncaster, 21. Charlie Shiel, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Mosese Tuipulotu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath: 15. Tom de Glanville; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Cameron Redpath, 12. Will Butt, 11. Will Muir; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Miles Reid. Replacements: 16. Niall Annett, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ted Hill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Ciaran Donoghue, 23. Alfie Barbeary.