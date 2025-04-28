Edinburgh Rugby boosted by the return of their stand-out performer

Full-back on the comeback trail along with Scotland lock forward

Edinburgh Rugby have received a boost ahead of Saturday’s Euro semi-final clash with Bath with the return of two key players to training.

Wes Goosen and Marshall Sykes have both recovered from injuries and are likely to come into contention for this weekend.

Goosen, a stand-out performer at full back this season, had played in every minute of every game up to and including the win over the Bulls in the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final earlier this month.

Edinburgh's Wes Goosen has returned to training after a back problem. | SNS Group

He was then sidelined by a back issue and missed the games with the Sharks and Zebre but is back training ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi against Bath at Hive Stadium. So too is Sykes, the Scotland international second-row who has been out with a foot injury.

It is the first time Edinburgh have reached a European semi-final in 10 years and it was announced on Monday that Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will take charge of the tie.

The match will come too soon for Edinburgh co-captain Ben Vellacott and winger Duhan van der Merwe who are working their way back from foot and ankle injuries, respectively. Both are expected to be available again from early May.

Matt Scott (back) and Lewis Wells (ankle) are on a similar timeline for their return to play but winger Ross McCann is not likely to return until the end of May due to a foot problem.

Edinburgh's Marshall Sykes should be available for the Challenge Cup semi-final with Bath. | SNS Group

The club’s injury list remains lengthy and they are awaiting the results of a scan on Paul Hill to determine the extent of the prop’s back issue. Emiliano Boffelli, the Argentine international, continues to be assessed on a weekly basis due to a persistent back nerve problem which has dogged him for a couple of seasons.

Dave Cherry (knee), Jamie Hodgson (tricep), Luke Crosbie (pec) and Tom Dodd (shoulder) are all ruled out until June which means they may not play again this season, depending on the club’s progress or otherwise in the United Rugby Championship.