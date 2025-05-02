Finn Russell ends seven-year wait as big guns return for Edinburgh and Bath

Finn Russell is back in the Bath starting side. | Getty Images

Teams named for EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final

Finn Russell will play a competitive club rugby match in Scotland for the first time in seven years after being named at stand-off in the Bath side to play Edinburgh on Saturday in the semi-finals of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

The Scotland co-captain has been reunited at half-back with Ben Spencer as Bath recall the big guns to their starting line-up after resting several for last weekend’s league match against Newcastle. Russell, who started on the bench against the Falcons, will have his Scotland team-mate Cam Redpath alongside him at outside centre at Hive Stadium and England international wingers Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir both return after injury

Russell, who has not played club rugby on home soil since his farewell match for Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 semi-final defeat by the Scarlets at Scotstoun in 2018, was described this week as “world class” by Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt.

The capital club are playing in their first European semi-final for a decade and have also brought back some international class, with Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist all restored to their starting XV. Everitt has urged his side to seize the opportunity.

“Everyone wants to win trophies and big competitions,” said the coach. “When I came in we had one-on-one introductory meetings with the players and it was something that they were all wanting to achieve. And they’ve got an opportunity now to get into a final, to get what they’ve been wanting.

“So it’s a massive game for them. These opportunities don’t come around that often, so you’ve got to make the most of it. That’s why when you get to semi-finals and finals they can be 50-50 affairs.

“We know what Pierre Schoeman can bring to the table from a set-piece point of view and a work rate and ball-carrying and defence. Also the energy that he brings to the field - the other players feed off it.

“And then you’ve got a real competitor in Jamie Ritchie, who is probably at his best at the moment. He performed well at international level and he’s performed well in the URC.

Jamie Ritchie will start for Edinburgh against Bath. | Getty Images

“So it’s always good to have them back. They are leaders in this group, and the more leaders we have in a pressure situation, the better it is for us.”

Edinburgh also boosted by the return of Wes Goosen who has recovered from a back spasm that caused him to miss recent games. He lines up at full-back, with Harry Paterson switching to the wing in place of Jack Brown. Ewan Ashman replaces Paddy Harrison as starting hooker, with the latter named on the bench.

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Harry Paterson, 10. Ross Thompson, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. D'arcy Rae, 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist (c), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Magnus Bradbury. Replacements: 16. Paddy Harrison, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Javan Sebastian, 19. Glen Young, 20. Ben Muncaster, 21. Charlie Shiel, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Mosese Tuipulotu.

Bath: 15. Tom de Glanville, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Cameron Redpath, 12. Will Butt, 11. Will Muir, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Miles Reid. Replacements: 16. Niall Annett, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ted Hill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Ciaran Donoghue, 23. Alfie Barbeary.