This year’s Six Nations tournament marks a quarter of a century since Italy joined the competition - turning five into six.

Originally called the Home Nations Championship, involving teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England, the rugby contest was first held in 1883.

In 1910 France joined, making it the Five Nations, but were then expelled in 1932 following accusations of professionalism (at that point it was a strictly amateur sport), and violent conduct.

The competition returned to the Home Nations format until 1947 when France were readmitted, once again making it the Five Nations.

Things remained the same for over 50 years, before Italy joined in 2000 and ushering in the era of the Six Nations.

Here are the 10 top try scorers of the last 25 years.

1 . Brian O'Driscoll Ireland's Bian O'Driscoll, who captained his country from 2003 until 2012, is the Six Nations leading try scorer, with 26 to his name.

2 . George North Before retiring last year, Welsh centre George North scored 23 Six Nations tries.

3 . Shane Williams The second Welsh player in the top three is wing Shane Williams. He has scored 22 Six Nations tries.