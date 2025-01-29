Tommaso Menencello of Italy celebrates with the Cuttitta Cup following the team's victory during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Italy and Scotland at Stadio Olimpico. | Getty Images

The Six Nations gets underway this weekend.

This Saturday (February 1) will see Scotland play their first game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against Italy in Edinburgh.

It follows last year’s tournament where the Scots started brightly with wins over Wales and England before losing their remaining three matches.

In what could be a tight tournament, it’s crucial that they win their first match.

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

When are Scotland playing Italy in the Six Nations?

Scotland v Italy takes place on Saturday, February 1, with the match kicking off at 2.15pm.

It's taking place at Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at around 1.15pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Karl Dickson from England.

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

Italy and Scotland have played each other a total of 37 times since their first fixture in 1996, with Scotland winning 28 fixtures and Italy winning nine. There has never been a draw.

When did Italy last beat Scotland?

Italy last beat Scotland the last time the teams faced each other in the Six Nations on March 9, 2024. The Italians triumphed 31–29 in Rome.

Prior to that, Italy’s last win in the fixture was in the 2015 Six Nations when they won 19-22 at Murrayfield.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Scotland's largest points total was 52 on March 20, 2021, while Italy's largest score was 37 on February 24, 2007.

Scotland's largest winning margin was 42 points on March 20, 2021, while Italy won by 20 points on February 24, 2007.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Scotland won 13 successive games between 2015 and their 2024 defeat. Italy have never won more than one consecutive match against the Scots.

What are the odds of a Scottish win?

The bookies have Scotland as 1/16 red hot favourites to win, with Italy prices at a lengthy 9/1 to cause an upset. The odds of a draw are 45/1.