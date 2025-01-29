The Scottish men’s rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.
Here are the 10 male players who have scored most tries for Scotland in that time – as of the start of the 2025 Six Nations.
1. Duhan van der Merwe
Winger Duhan van der Merwe has only been playing in a Scotland jersey since 2020 and is the first of three current players to make this list. His 30 tries in just 44 appearances put him top of the all-time try scorers list. He'll be hoping to add further to his tally this year. | Getty Images Photo: David Rogers
2. Darcy Graham
Darcy Graham has steadily climbed the rankings of Scotland's top try scorers since his debut in 2018 and is now in second place. The winger's 29 tries to date have come in just 42 matches. He'll be hoping to add to that tally at this year's Six Nations. | Getty Photo: Mark Runnacles
3. Stuart Hogg
Full-back Stuart Hogg was Scotland's all-time top try scorer until fairly recently. He bagged 27 in 100 appearances between his debut in 2012 and announcing his retirement in 2023. | Getty Images Photo: David Rogers
4. Ian Smith
Two players tie for the title of Scotland's fourth most prolific scorer of tries. The first is winger Ian Smith who ran over the line 24 times in just 32 matches from 1924–1933. | National World Photo: National World