Top Scottish Try Scorers 2025: The 11 male rugby union players who have scored most tries for Scotland - from Gavin Hastings to Duhan van der Merwe

By David Hepburn

Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:12 BST

Scoring for your country is the ultimate sporting honour – and these rugby players have all run over the line to score an impressive number of tries.

The Scottish men’s rugby union team dates back to 1871 when they played their first game – a 1-0 victory over England at Raeburn Place.

Since then there have been hundreds of games in the Five and Six Nations (winning 14 titles including three Grand Slams), Rugby World Cup (where they made the semi-finals in 1991) tours, friendlies and autumn internationals.

Here are the 10 male players who have scored most tries for Scotland in that time – as of the start of the 2025 Six Nations.

1. Duhan van der Merwe

Winger Duhan van der Merwe has only been playing in a Scotland jersey since 2020 and is the first of three current players to make this list. His 30 tries in just 44 appearances put him top of the all-time try scorers list. He'll be hoping to add further to his tally this year. | Getty Images Photo: David Rogers

2. Darcy Graham

Darcy Graham has steadily climbed the rankings of Scotland's top try scorers since his debut in 2018 and is now in second place. The winger's 29 tries to date have come in just 42 matches. He'll be hoping to add to that tally at this year's Six Nations. | Getty Photo: Mark Runnacles

Full-back Stuart Hogg was Scotland's all-time top try scorer until fairly recently. He bagged 27 in 100 appearances between his debut in 2012 and announcing his retirement in 2023.

3. Stuart Hogg

Full-back Stuart Hogg was Scotland's all-time top try scorer until fairly recently. He bagged 27 in 100 appearances between his debut in 2012 and announcing his retirement in 2023. | Getty Images Photo: David Rogers

Two players tie for the title of Scotland's fourth most prolific scorer of tries. The first is winger Ian Smith who ran over the line 24 times in just 32 matches from 1924–1933.

4. Ian Smith

Two players tie for the title of Scotland's fourth most prolific scorer of tries. The first is winger Ian Smith who ran over the line 24 times in just 32 matches from 1924–1933. | National World Photo: National World

