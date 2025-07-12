Garry Ringrose ruled out of Lions-Australia first Test as door opens for Scotland pair

Irish centre ruled out due to concussion

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garry Ringrose is unavailable for the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against Australia on Saturday after head coach Andy Farrell confirmed he was struggling with concussion.

Ringrose suffered a head injury in Wednesday’s victory over the ACT Brumbies and faces a minimum 12-day stand down period, preventing him from taking part in the series opener in Brisbane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in an additional setback, Farrell is set to call up cover at hooker after Luke Cowan-Dickie was forced off in Saturday’s 48-0 victory over an AUNZ Invitational XV at Adelaide Oval after appearing to be knocked out during a tackle.

Garry Ringrose will not play in the first Lions Test against the Wallabies. | Getty Images

“Garry had a delayed reaction. He had headaches for a day and it carried on for the next day so he went through concussion protocols and failed those,” Farrell said.

“Unfortunately for him and for us he’s 12 days so that puts him out of the first Test and back in for the midweek game before the second Test (against First Nations & Pasifika XV on July 22).

“You don’t mess around with these things and it is unfortunate for him and everyone else. He’s in good spirits anyway so we crack on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringrose’s misfortune opens the door to Scotland centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, who both starred in the win over the Invitational XV on Saturday morning. Jones impressed in his 49 minutes on the pitch, while Tuipulotu scored a try at the start of the second half.