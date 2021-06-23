Super6 Sunday matches to be shown live in new TV deal

The first FOSROC Super6 match to be shown live on FreeSports will be Ayrshire Bulls v Watsonians at Millbrae. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

The coverage will kick off with the match between Ayrshire Bulls and Watsonians Rugby at Millbrae on 1 August.

As its name suggests, FreeSports is free-to-air and is the sister channel of Premier Sports.

It will broadcast 11 live matches in the FOSROC Super6, the semi-pro competition designed to bridge the gap between the club game and professional rugby in Scotland.

Ollie Smith in action for Ayrshire Bulls against Watsonians in a 2019 Super6 match. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

The Sunday games, which will kick off at 1.30pm, will be shown on TV and on the online FreeSports Player within the UK and Ireland.

The Super6 commentary team will include Stuart McFarlane, Paul Mitchell, Hugh Dan MacLennan, Jamie Lyall and Rory Hamilton.

FreeSports will also show the Super6 final exclusively live in mid-October.

Richard Webb, FreeSports’ director of operations, said: “We are delighted to further enhance our coverage of Scottish Rugby with the announcement of live FOSROC Super6 games. We have developed a strong product for Scottish Rugby fans to get behind so it felt like a natural step to also support the game at this level.”

Glen Tippett, the Ayrshire Bulls general manager, said: “Today’s FreeSports announcement is an exciting opportunity for all FOSROC Super6 clubs as it will allow both the clubs and the competition further exposure into new audiences across the UK and Ireland.”

2021 FOSROC Super6 Fixtures:

Friday 30 July Boroughmuir Bears v Heriot’s Rugby

Saturday 31 July Stirling County v Southern Knights

Sunday 1 August Ayrshire Bulls v Watsonians Rugby (Live on FreeSports)

Friday 6 August Watsonians Rugby v Stirling County

Saturday 7 August Ayrshire Bulls v Boroughmuir Bears

Sunday 8 August Heriot's Rugby v Southern Knights (Live on FreeSports)

Friday 13 August Boroughmuir Bears v Watsonians Rugby

Saturday 14 August Southern Knights v Ayrshire Bulls

Sunday 15 August Stirling County v Heriot's Rugby (Live on FreeSports)

Saturday 21 August Heriot's Rugby v Watsonians Rugby

Saturday 21 August Stirling County v Ayrshire Bulls

Sunday 22 August Southern Knights v Boroughmuir Bears (Live on FreeSports)

Friday 27 August Watsonians v Southern Knights

Saturday 28 August Ayrshire Bulls v Heriot's Rugby

Sunday 29 August Boroughmuir Bears v Stirling County (Live on FreeSports)

Friday 10 September Watsonians v Heriot's Rugby

Saturday 11 September Ayrshire Bulls v Stirling County

Sunday 12 September Boroughmuir Bears v Southern Knights (Live on FreeSports)

Friday 17 September Southern Knights v Watsonians

Saturday 18 September Stirling County v Boroughmuir Bears

Sunday 19 September Heriot's Rugby v Ayrshire Bulls (Live on FreeSports)

Friday 24 September Southern Knights v Heriot's Rugby

Saturday 25 September Boroughmuir Bears v Ayrshire Bulls

Sunday 26 September Stirling County v Watsonians Rugby (Live on FreeSports)

Saturday 2 October Heriot's Rugby v Stirling County

Saturday 2 October Ayrshire Bulls v Southern Knights

Sunday 3 October Watsonians Rugby v Boroughmuir (Live on FreeSports)

Saturday 9 October Heriot’s Rugby v Boroughmuir Bears

Saturday 9 October Southern Knights v Stirling County

Sunday 10 October Watsonians Rugby v Ayrshire Bulls (Live on FreeSports)

Finals (w/e of Frid 15 Oct):

5th v 6th Final

3rd v 4th Final

1st v 2nd Final

