The Tennent’s Premiership will return on September 4, with Jed-Forest and Musselburgh among the teams involved. Picture: Bruce White/SNS

Fixtures lists have been published for the 2021-22 season for all levels, from schools and youth through to the adult club game.

In the men’s league structure, the Tennent’s Premiership will re-start after the long Covid lay-off on September 4 with a Borders derby as Jed-Forest take on Selkirk.

The other games see Marr face Glasgow Hawks, Musselburgh play GHA, Edinburgh Academical travel to Aberdeen Grammar, and Hawick host Currie Chieftains.

Beneath the top flight there are changes to the league structures.

Carrick and Caithness have elected to step down from National League Division 3 to their respective League Division 1 competitions. No teams have moved up to replace them, therefore creating a 10-team league for National 3 for the coming season.

Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic in the last 15 months, the women’s game has grown and eight new teams are set to enter the Tennent’s Leagues for the new season.

Dunfermline, Dundee Valkyries, Turriff, Fraserburgh, Perthshire, Bishopton and Caithness will all move up from the regional development set-up.

Cartha Queen’s Park’s 2nd XV will also enter the competitive set-up.

Ayr Women are stepping down from the Premiership to National League Division 1 and their place in the top flight will go to Heriot’s.

Oban Lorne have also stepped down from Women’s National League Division 1 to West Regional League Division 1 and their place is being taken by Kelso.

The upcoming season for the school game includes eight Schools Conferences for boys at U13, U14, U15, U16 and U18 levels in: Borders Town, Caledonia A, East A, East B, East C, East Development, West A and West B.

Outcomes from the above Conferences will determine progression to the National Schools Cup and Shield competitions, set to take place between January and March 2022.

School Conference fixtures were communicated to participating schools earlier this month.

Sheila Begbie, Scottish Rugby’s director of rugby development, said: “I’m so pleased we are able to confirm the Youth and Schools and adult fixtures for the upcoming season. We know players, coaches and volunteers have been looking forward to getting back to the sport they love and now it is at last in sight.”

