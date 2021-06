Super6: Date set for competition's return and fixtures revealed

Watsonians and Heriot's were the two top sides in Super6 when the season was suspended.

The part-time pro league which is designed to bridge the gap between amateur and professional rugby was launched in season 2019-20 but had to be suspended in March last year due to Covid. No winner was declared.

After a 15-month hiatus the tournament is to return on Friday 30 July subject to Scottish Government coronavirus guidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first match of the new season will see Boroughmuir Bears host Heriot’s Rugby at Meggetland. The following day Stirling County will take on Southern Knights at home and on Sunday 1 August Ayrshire Bulls will host Watsonians Rugby in the first live TV game of the tournament. The broadcaster is yet to be announced.

2021 FOSROC Super6 Fixtures:

Friday 30 July Boroughmuir Bears v Heriot’s Rugby

Saturday 31 July Stirling County v Southern Knights

Sunday 1 August Ayrshire Bulls v Watsonians Rugby

Friday 6 August Watsonians Rugby v Stirling County

Saturday 7 August Ayrshire Bulls v Boroughmuir Bears

Sunday 8 August Heriot's Rugby v Southern Knights

Friday 13 August Boroughmuir Bears v Watsonians Rugby

Saturday 14 August Southern Knights v Ayrshire Bulls

Sunday 15 August Stirling County v Heriot's Rugby

Saturday 21 August Heriot's Rugby v Watsonians Rugby

Saturday 21 August Stirling County v Ayrshire Bulls

Sunday 22 August Southern Knights v Boroughmuir Bears

Friday 27 August Watsonians v Southern Knights

Saturday 28 August Ayrshire Bulls v Heriot's Rugby

Sunday 29 August Boroughmuir Bears v Stirling County

Friday 10 September Watsonians v Heriot's Rugby

Saturday 11 September Ayrshire Bulls v Stirling County

Sunday 12 September Boroughmuir Bears v Southern Knights

Friday 17 September Southern Knights v Watsonians

Saturday 18 September Stirling County v Boroughmuir Bears

Sunday 19 September Heriot's Rugby v Ayrshire Bulls

Friday 24 September Southern Knights v Heriot's Rugby

Saturday 25 September Boroughmuir Bears v Ayrshire Bulls

Sunday 26 September Stirling County v Watsonians Rugby

Saturday 2 October Heriot's Rugby v Stirling County

Saturday 2 October Ayrshire Bulls v Southern Knights

Sunday 3 October Watsonians Rugby v Boroughmuir

Saturday 9 October Heriot’s Rugby v Boroughmuir Bears

Saturday 9 October Southern Knights v Stirling County

Sunday 10 October Watsonians Rugby v Ayrshire Bulls

Weekend of Friday 15 October:

5th v 6th Final

3rd v 4th Final

1st v 2nd Final