Steve Tandy opens up on leaving Scotland, Gregor Townsend, Wales job and Louis Rees-Zammit return

Former Scotland coach opens up on move and future

Steve Tandy has admitted it was tough to leave Scottish Rugby - but the lure of becoming head coach of Wales was just too strong.

Welshman Tandy, 45, spent six years as a key member of Gregor Townsend’s backroom staff before it was announced last month that he was heading home after being recruited by the Welsh Rugby Union to take charge of the national team.

Speaking in Cardiff at his unveiling press conference, Tandy thanked the Scotland head coach for helping broaden his horizons during their time together.

Steve Tandy is the new head coach of Wales. | Getty Images

“Leaving Scotland was really tough,” he said. “There are not many jobs that I would have left Scotland for. Gregor has had a major influence on me. We are different people, I have a defence mindset and he had an attack mindset, so that shaped how we were going to defend.

“It opened up my mind and he was massive on getting out of your comfort zone and going to different places. For example, I went to Melbourne Storm and spent a month there, then you go to AFL. He was very much a curious person and always trying to think outside the box, building environments for boys to be themselves.

“The players were incredible to work with and then how Scotland made my family feel, with the support we got. It was tough to leave but that tells you about the excitement of this job. I am a passionate Welshman, I want Wales to be putting in performances that everyone can get behind.”

Tandy says it huge honour to coach Wales

Tandy says Wales must show ambition to restore national pride after sliding down the world order. He becomes the first Welshman to coach the national side since 2007, at a time when Wales have slipped to 12th in the world rankings and had lost 17 successive matches before beating Japan last month in the final game of Matt Sherratt’s interim reign.

“The privilege and the honour to be head coach of your national country is massive,” Tandy said. “Being in the changing rooms is even better. I’ve got huge pride as a sense of family and what a great rugby nation it is. So, it’s a feeling of absolute pride and an honour.”

Wales were 2019 World Cup semi-finalists under Warren Gatland and Wayne Pivac’s side won the 2021 Six Nations Championship. But Pivac’s reign quickly unravelled and Gatland’s return – the Kiwi had overseen a glorious chapter between 2007 and 2019 – produced no upturn in fortunes, with his departure coming during the 2025 Six Nations in February.

Steve Tandy has words of praise for Gregor Townsend. | Getty Images

The Welsh Rugby Union has stated it wants to see Wales in the top five in the world by 2029. But is that a realistic target given the problems facing the Welsh game at a time when four regions could be cut to two and the talent pool is shallow compared to rival nations?

Tandy said: “I believe in the talent we have in Wales, to get us to where we want to go. There’s not going to be a magic wand or a quick fix and then it all changes, but I do believe in the pathway. Ultimately you want to have ambition. We want to have ambition to meet those targets, but ultimately there’s a process to get to that as well.

“We have to build performances incrementally. From campaign to campaign we have to be better and looking at how we can build that performance through the exciting group we’ve got.”

Tandy on his coaching career

Tandy won the Pro12 competition in six years at Ospreys but left the Welsh region in 2018. He worked for NSW Waratahs in Australia before moving to Scotland, while Gatland made him defence coach on the British and Irish Lions’ 2021 tour of South Africa.

“The one thing that has really driven me from the start is I want to be the best person and the best coach I can possibly be,” Tandy said. “Did I ever think I’d be a Lions coach? No. Did I ever think I’d coach the Waratahs? No. But I think it’s surprising what happens when you have the mindset to be better and to understand as well you have got blind spots and you have got things to work on.”

Tandy takes up his role on September 1 and will prepare for autumn home games against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa - and he may be able to call upon Louis Rees-Zammit after the shock news he is quitting the NFL to return to rugby union.

Louis Rees-Zammit has been playing with the Kansas City Chiefs. | Getty Images

Tandy admitted that screamed in shock and told his daughter to pass him her phone after she read Rees-Zammit was returning to rugby union. He has has spent the last 18 months in the NFL after announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby in order to pursue his American Football dream.

The 32-times capped Wales wing signed an active roster deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2025 season after being part of their practice squad in 2024 – but Tandy now looks set to have the 24-year-old flier at his disposal after he announced his rugby return on social media.

“My oldest daughter told me, that was a bit worrying,” Tandy said. “She said ‘Zammit’s coming home!’ And I was like ‘Aaaaaargh. Give me the phone!’ That was how I found out.

‘Zammo brings a big effect’

“As a coach, you daydream. Coming back, you’re obviously looking at what you’ve got. And then you look at what you could have. It’s obviously a great boost for him, the game and the fans. It’s great.

“Zammo brings a big effect and excitement by coming back. I think it’s great for the game. He’s gone away to experience something new, which is class. I’m sure he will be in outstanding physical condition. The more players we have available to represent our country the better. That’s exciting and makes our jobs easier.

“It will also make our calls on selection a lot more challenging in terms of selection as we’ve already got some very good back three players.”

Rees-Zammit has said there is a “a load of interest” in his services but his rugby future remains unclear.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney said: “I’m over the moon Louis is coming back to rugby because it gives us him for the national team.

“The challenge we’ve got is we’re starting the season in September. You can have a look at what different teams are doing with their salary caps and their players.