Blow for Scottish rugby as Wales name new head coach

Defence expert’s departure leaves big gap to fill

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pull of his homeland has proved too strong to resist for Steve Tandy who has been appointed Wales’ head coach and will leave his role with Scotland at the end of next month.

His departure will leave a big gap to fill in Gregor Townsend’s coaching team after almost six years as the national side’s defence guru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tandy, 45, will become the permanent successor to Warren Gatland and seek to revive the moribund Welsh side whose record 18-match losing run was finally ended earlier this month when they beat Japan 31-22 victory in Kobe.

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy, left, with head coach Gregor Townsend. Tandy is to leave Scottish Rugby to become Wales head coach. | Getty Images

A widely respected figure in international rugby, Tandy was chosen as Gatland’s defence coach for the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa in 2021 after impressing in the role with Scotland.

‘A really tough decision’

Prior to that, he was head coach of Ospreys between 2012 and 2018, winning the Pro12 title in his first season, before serving as defence coach for the Waratahs in Australia. He joined Scotland ahead of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations and has played an instrumental role in the development of the national team’s defence in recent years.

“I have loved my time with the Scotland national team and it is a really tough decision to leave,” Tandy said. “I have built up a great relationship with the players and management within the national team and I am proud of the progress achieved since I joined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only have I loved my time in Scotland, but also the way everyone welcomed my family and made them feel at home has been amazing and will be something I’ll never forget.

Steve Tandy is to leave his role as assistant coach of Scotland. | Getty Images

“The chance to manage the Welsh national team was an opportunity I was unable to turn down, but I leave with a heavy heart and would like to thank everyone I have worked with at Scottish Rugby who have made my time here so memorable.”

He now has the huge task of trying to restore Wales’ ailing fortunes. Gatland’s second spell as Wales boss ended in February on the back of a 22-15 defeat to Italy in the second round of this year’s Six Nations. Matt Sherratt took over on a temporary basis and oversaw defeats to Ireland, Scotland and England before leading this summer’s two-match tour of Japan, which began on July 5 with a 24-19 loss in Kitakyushu.

Tandy will now lead them into the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Becoming head coach of my home country is a massive honour and a privilege,” he said.

Townsend: He helped me massively

“I am looking forward to playing a role in the rebuilding phase of Welsh rugby and taking the national team back to competing with the best countries in the world.

“I am excited about the potential of Welsh rugby and the group of young, hardworking players we have.”

Steve Tandy worked with the British & Irish Lions on their 2021 tour of South Africa. | Getty Images

Hailing from Tonmawr, a village in Neath Port Talbot, Tandy played as a flanker for Neath and the Ospreys before moving into a player/coach role with Bridgend, leading them to the WRU Division 1 West title. He was soon in demand and returned to the Ospreys as coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Search for a replacement

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will now seek a replacement for Tandy whom he has worked alongside for the past six seasons.

“We’re sorry to see Steve go because he’s had a really positive influence on Scottish Rugby,” said Townsend. “Firstly, with the players that he’s worked with and developed, and secondly, the work he’s done with the team, turning them into one of the best defensive sides in the world. As coaches we have loved working and learning from him.

“He has helped me massively in my role and he’s been someone I’ve leaned on for advice. We’ve worked together on various ways of improving the environment and the team over the years.

“It’ll be sad not having him with us anymore but it’s also a massive honour for him to become the head coach of his home country. It’s very deserved as he’s an excellent coach with varied experiences including international rugby for the last five years and we wish him all the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson said: “Steve is an extremely popular and talented coach and so we have really mixed emotions. We are disappointed that he is leaving the national team coaching set-up given his invaluable contribution since 2020, but we are also very proud of his achievements and the opportunity he now has to lead the country of his birth. At Scottish Rugby we aim to have the best coaches in the world and Steve is certainly one of them.

“We have worked closely with Abi Tierney and her team at the Welsh Rugby Union to allow Steve to join them and recruitment for a suitable replacement is under way. We hope to have someone in place ahead of the Quilter Nations Series in November and look forward to seeing Steve in Cardiff during the Guinness Six Nations.”

Tandy’s first match in charge will be on Sunday, November 9 against Argentina in Cardiff, which will be followed by meetings with Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa on the following three weekends. He will come up against Scotland in the third round of next season’s Six Nations, with Townsend’s side due in Cardiff on February 21.

Tierney, the Welsh Rugby Union chief executive, said: “After a thorough and detailed appointment process, Steve emerged as the standout candidate, and we know we have secured the very best coach for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a keystone appointment for us and an integral part of our five-year strategy as we look to achieve sustainable success for our senior men’s side.

“Steve fits the bill in terms of the affinity he will be able to create with a young group of players with huge potential, but also the galvanising effect we know he can have on the whole rugby ecosystem as a proud Welshman .