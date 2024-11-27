Stafford McDowall reveals twin aims for Glasgow Warriors as he commits to club
Scotland centre Stafford McDowall has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors which ties him to the club until summer 2028.
McDowall, 26, has established himself as a key member of the Warriors squad under Franco Smith and also emerged as a contender for the national side. He captained Scotland to their 59-21 victory over Portugal earlier this month as well as making appearances off the bench against Fiji and South Africa. He now has eight caps.
A product of Stewartry RFC in Castle Douglas, McDowall made his professional debut for Glasgow against the Southern Kings in 2017 and has gone on to make 81 appearances and score 16 tries.
He featured in 17 of Glasgow’s 18 regular-season matches last season on their march to the BKT United Rugby Championship title but missed out on the play-off games after a cut on his knee became infected.
McDowall follows fellow centres Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu in committing his future to the club. Jones signed a new two-year deal last season and Tuipulotu agreed a three-year extension earlier this month. However, their team-mate Tom Jordan will leave Glasgow at the end of the season to join Bristol Bears.
Smith, the Warriors head coach, said: “Stafford has developed into a key leader in our playing group, and is someone who regularly drives our standards and our values on and off the field.”
McDowall said: “I’m really pleased to renew my contract. I want to play my part in helping this group defend the URC title, beginning this Friday [against Scarlets], as well as help push us forward to challenge in Europe as well.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.