Stafford McDowall reveals twin aims for Glasgow Warriors as he commits to club

Centre follows Jones and Tuipulotu in signing a new contract

Scotland centre Stafford McDowall has signed a new contract with Glasgow Warriors which ties him to the club until summer 2028.

McDowall, 26, has established himself as a key member of the Warriors squad under Franco Smith and also emerged as a contender for the national side. He captained Scotland to their 59-21 victory over Portugal earlier this month as well as making appearances off the bench against Fiji and South Africa. He now has eight caps.

A product of Stewartry RFC in Castle Douglas, McDowall made his professional debut for Glasgow against the Southern Kings in 2017 and has gone on to make 81 appearances and score 16 tries.

Stafford McDowall captained Scotland in their recent win over Portugal at Murrayfield. | SNS Group

He featured in 17 of Glasgow’s 18 regular-season matches last season on their march to the BKT United Rugby Championship title but missed out on the play-off games after a cut on his knee became infected.

Stafford McDowall, second from right, with Glasgow Warriors team-mates Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge, and assistant coach Pete Murchie, after winning the URC. | SNS Group

Smith, the Warriors head coach, said: “Stafford has developed into a key leader in our playing group, and is someone who regularly drives our standards and our values on and off the field.”

