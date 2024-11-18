Glasgow Warriors confirm departure of Scotland international to English Premiership

Move brings end to four-year spell at Scotstoun

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed that Tom Jordan will depart the club at the end of the season after agreeing a move to Bristol Bears.

The Auckland-born playmaker joins the English Premiership side on a three-year deal, bringing an end to four years at Scotstoun since arriving in November 2021 after impressing for Ayrshire Bulls in the FOSROC Super Series.

His departure comes as a blow to Glasgow where he has flourished under Franco Smith over the last two-and-a-half years. He was a key part of their United Rugby Championship triumph last season, playing in every round, and has proved his versatility by being able to play at stand-off, centre and, more recently, full-back, the position in which he made his Scotland bow this month.

The 26-year-old made his international debut in the opening match of Autumn Nations Series, coming off the bench against Fiji at Murrayfield before winning Player of the Match in the win over Portugal on Saturday.

“I’ve had an incredible time with Glasgow Warriors and I’m really grateful to the club for the opportunities they have given me,” Jordan told glasgowwarriors.org. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff and fans I’ve met over the years, and I’m completely committed and focused on finishing the season on a high and giving my all for this club.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend gave his thoughts on Jordan's move to Bristol prior to the win over Portugal.

