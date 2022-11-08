Murphy Walker, centre, packs down against Fiji on his Scotland debut. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

That wouldn’t have been the case in the summer if Walker had made his bow against Argentina and while it was frustrating to go to South America and not win a cap, Walker was the proudest man in Murrayfield after the win over Fiji.

The Glasgow Warriors tighthead replaced Zander Fagerson for the closing stages of the 28-12 victory and it was all a bit of a blur. “I got on at 70 minutes, about 12 scrums and a bit of kick chase, and that was about it!” he said. “You can never count Fiji out of a game, especially in the last 10 minutes. They’ve got great players and there was still a job to do. I had to stick in and keep applying the pressure at the set-piece, working and keeping that hustle, when they made that breakout near the end.

“It was so special. I went on tour and didn’t get capped then, it was quite tough coming home from that. The only player not capped. But I have a big belief that these things happen for a reason, so coming back here and having the opportunity here at Murrayfield, with pretty much a full crowd, and 11 members of my family and friends there. David Edge, the Scotland team manager, was kind enough to bring my parents down into the changing room for the cap presentation which was very special. They and I will never forget that until the day we die. I’m told both of them were in tears but I didn’t see any.”

Debutant Murphy Walker leads in the Scotland team for the match against Fiji. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The icing on the cake for Dundee-born Walker was being presented with his Scotland cap by Fagerson, his friend and mentor, who said “some very kind words”. The 23-year-old looked up to Fagerson when they were at Strathallan School together and he admitted it was strange to make his international debut by replacing the older man against Fiji.

“Growing up, Zander was my idol, coming from the same school, same position. Also being at Glasgow now and he’s the one I’m chasing. So it was very special. I was at Strathallan at the same time as him. He would have been in upper sixth when I was in first form or second form. He played No 8 then and would bounce off boys left, right and centre. It was the same with George Horne and Jamie Ritchie, they were inspirations for us in the junior school. Jamie came round for a coaching session when he’d just played Under-18s and we were all starstruck.”

Walker now hopes to retain his place in Gregor Townsend’s match-day 23 for Sunday’s visit of New Zealand although WP Nel will have something to say about that. “To back up Fiji with New Zealand would be unbelievable,” said Walker. “A hell of an experience. The All Blacks have always been in the top three teams in the world and it’s always been a goal in my life to face the Haka, play against them and beat them.”